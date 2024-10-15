Johnson-Schmidt & Associates, Architects is known for connecting individuals and communities to their surroundings through thoughtful design and preservation. Its restoration of Quarry Farm, a site rich in literary and historical significance, epitomizes the firm's mission of preserving history and contributing to cultural heritage while creating spaces that serve the community.

Quarry Farm is a historic property in Elmira, New York. It's associated with the renowned author Samuel L. Clemens—better known as Mark Twain. The farm was where Twain and his family spent over 20 summers and where he wrote many of his most famous works, including ''The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.''

Johnson-Schmidt & Associates was commissioned by the Center for Mark Twain Studies at Elmira College to create a comprehensive Historic Structure Report (HSR). This document is essential for guiding the property's preservation and restoration.

The farm consists of three 1860s Italianate revival buildings—a house, a barn, and formerly an outdoor study. Johnson-Schmidt & Associates is responsible for assessing the structural integrity of the buildings, recommending upgrades to protect them from future damage, and ensuring modern safety standards are met without compromising the site's historic integrity.

The New York-based company then created a meticulous plan to install a fire suppression misting system. This is an innovative solution that would protect the property from fire damage and preserve the fragile historic papers, books, and artifacts inside the home. Johnson-Schmidt & Associates will also restore windows, design and install period-appropriate storm windows, redirect water flow away from the buildings to prevent long-term structural damage, and restore finishes.

Elise Johnson-Schmidt, the founder and principal architect of Johnson-Schmidt & Associates, went above and beyond to prepare for the Quarry Farm's restoration. She traveled to England to visit the home of Beatrix Potter, where she studied cleaning and preservation techniques employed by the National Trust. Elise also conducted in-depth research at the Berkeley Library in California. She reviewed Twain's letters and personal papers to obtain insights into the farm's history.

The site serves as a preserved historic property and a tangible part of the beloved author's legacy. Scholars, artists, and writers have the opportunity to apply for residency at the farm each year. They can spend time conducting research, creating art, or studying Twain's works in the very environment that inspired him. Johnson-Schmidt & Associates ensures to restore many of the rooms in a way that will reflect the state of the house during Twain's time. Doing so will offer visitors a glimpse into the life and surroundings that influenced one of America's most beloved novelists.

Ultimately, The Quarry Farm project highlights Johnson-Schmidt & Associates' unique approach to architectural design. "Prior to our involvement, Quarry Farm was an unwritten sonnet and it has become a true labor of love. It's really fulfilling to know that we're keeping Mark Twain's legacy alive by creating a space where people can engage with his works in such a meaningful way," Elise remarks.