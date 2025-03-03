When it comes to designing energy-efficient, climate-resilient, and health-centered buildings, few professionals can match the depth and range of expertise that architect and sustainability specialist, Radhna Saxena, brings to the table. Currently based in New York, Radhna's journey has been defined by a passion for pushing the boundaries of sustainability in architecture. Her unique blend of architectural training and advanced sustainability knowledge has helped her spearhead projects that transform the way people think about the built environment. Through her roles at Atelier Ten and her leadership in organizations such as the WELL Materials Advisory Board and the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) Market Leadership Board, Radhna has solidified herself as a formidable figure shaping the future of sustainable design.

Sustainability as a Mission

Radhna's motivation for focusing on sustainability emerged as she recognized the architectural sector's substantial impact on the environment. According to a 2019 report by the World Green Building Council, buildings are responsible for 39 percent of global carbon emissions. "It became impossible for me to ignore that architecture and construction were major contributors to climate change," Radhna says. "I realized we couldn't just design beautiful buildings. We have to design buildings that actively reduce their environmental impact."

Her drive for more sustainable solutions led her to pursue a Master's in Sustainable Design at Carnegie Mellon University. This academic pivot gave Radhna the technical rigor and research skills necessary to approach every project from both a design and an environmental standpoint. During her time at Carnegie Mellon, she worked closely with the Robert L. Preger Intelligent Workplace, a living laboratory dedicated to exploring energy efficiency and occupant well-being. "My experience at the Intelligent Workplace was transformative," she recalls. "It gave me hands-on exposure to advanced technologies and materials designed to optimize a building's performance and occupant comfort. That was a major turning point in how I envisioned my future career."

A Holistic Approach to Building Performance

One of Radhna's hallmark contributions lies in her ability to weave sustainability into the entire lifecycle of a building—from the selection of materials to the operational strategies aimed at reducing energy consumption. Having guided numerous projects toward LEED, WELL, and SITES certifications, she believes that measurable benchmarks are essential for tracking progress and spurring innovation. At Atelier Ten, a globally recognized sustainability consultancy, Radhna focuses on high-performance design strategies that help clients significantly reduce their carbon footprints. "We start with data," she explains. "Without a clear understanding of a project's energy use or the embodied carbon of materials, setting meaningful goals becomes challenging. Certification frameworks provide a structured approach, allowing us to accurately quantify our impact and work toward more sustainable outcomes."

Radhna's commitment to integrating renewable energy solutions is particularly evident in her large-scale campus work, where photovoltaic (PV) systems, passive heating and cooling strategies, and water conservation methods are carefully engineered into the design. This comprehensive approach has proven crucial in an era increasingly marked by extreme weather events. "You can't talk about sustainability without talking about resilience," she notes. "Every new building or renovation we undertake is designed with the future in mind, from flood resilience to thermal comfort during heatwaves."

Putting People First

While decarbonization and energy efficiency drive her practice, Radhna is just as invested in the human aspect of building design. She places considerable emphasis on indoor air quality, thermal comfort, and the use of non-toxic, healthy materials, aligning with emerging research that links building environments to occupant well-being. A landmark study by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (2017) found that improved indoor air quality in green-certified buildings is associated with a doubling of cognitive function test scores among participants. "We now have hard evidence that green buildings aren't just good for the planet—they're good for our minds," says Radhna. "That level of data support helps push the industry forward because it demonstrates tangible, measurable benefits."

Her roles on the WELL Materials Advisory Board and the USGBC Market Leadership Board allow Radhna to scale these ideas beyond individual projects. Through these advisory positions, she contributes to shaping industry guidelines and advocating for healthier building practices. "It's rewarding to help influence policy and standards that will drive market transformation," she says. "When health and sustainability become non-negotiable parts of the process, that's when we'll see real, systemic change."

Championing Innovation at Atelier Ten

At Atelier Ten, Radhna serves as an Associate and a leader in the firm's benchmarking practice, guiding a global team in developing protocols for third-party certifications and advanced sustainability analyses. She frequently conducts technical evaluations that include daylight studies, stormwater harvesting, and life cycle cost assessments. These analyses inform everything from façade design to material selection, ensuring that each building meets stringent performance criteria. "Our projects span offices, labs, hospitals, campuses, and airports," she explains. "Each typology presents different challenges, but the core principles—efficiency, wellness, and resilience—are the same."

Her project management role demands a balance of technical expertise and interpersonal skills. Overseeing a team of architects and sustainability consultants, Radhna fosters a collaborative environment that emphasizes training, professional growth, and innovative problem-solving. "Managing a team is not just about dividing tasks," she says. "It's about mentoring and enabling them to see the bigger picture so we can collectively deliver projects that are truly transformative."

Awards and Accolades

Radhna's dedication has not gone unnoticed. She has been instrumental in delivering award-winning projects recognized for their ecological innovation and design excellence. Achieving certification benchmarks like LEED and WELL has become a pattern for many of her endeavors, reflecting her keen understanding of how to blend architectural vision with robust sustainability metrics. "Any project that wins accolades for sustainability typically involves a dedicated and forward-thinking client, an interdisciplinary team, and a lot of creativity," she observes. "It's incredibly gratifying to see that the hard work pays off in ways that elevate the conversation around what buildings can accomplish."

During her time as a graduate student at Carnegie Mellon, Radhna earned multiple academic awards, further underscoring her commitment to rigorous research and design. Her thesis, which examined natural conditioning strategies for office buildings in India, laid much of the groundwork for her professional philosophy. "That thesis project was my first deep dive into how environmental data, occupant behavior, and design interventions could converge," she recalls. "I still draw on that research whenever I need to illustrate the potential that climate-responsive strategies hold for large-scale projects."

Advocating for the Future

Beyond her day-to-day responsibilities, Radhna remains active in thought leadership. She is slated to speak at the NY Green Building Conference in Syracuse in March 2025, a testament to her growing influence in the field. "I'm excited to share insights and learn from other industry experts," she says. "Conferences like this help us stay at the cutting edge, and staying informed is absolutely critical if we want our buildings to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing climate."

Asked about her ultimate vision, Radhna points to the pressing nature of climate change and the growing emphasis on occupant wellness. She cites a 2021 World Health Organization report which highlights that approximately 3.8 million people globally die each year due to indoor air pollution. "That's a staggering figure," she emphasizes. "It reminds us that the stakes are high, and that the buildings we design play a pivotal role in public health. My goal is to ensure that every project I touch—whether it's a hospital, a campus, or an office complex—does more good than harm to both the environment and the people who use these spaces."

Carving a Lasting Legacy

From her early days as an architectural student to her current standing as a recognized leader in sustainable design, Radhna's story is one of continuous learning and commitment. By blending her technical skills in material science with a passion for wellness, she embodies the next generation of sustainability leaders who understand the interdependence between people and the planet. Through her work at Atelier Ten and her influence in industry boards, Radhna is determined to drive meaningful change in how buildings are conceptualized, constructed, and operated.

"The goal isn't just to follow best practices—it's to elevate them," she concludes. "We need to keep pushing boundaries, innovating, and advocating for solutions that will stand the test of time. Buildings are long-term investments. If we're going to shape the future responsibly, we must design with both the environment and human well-being at the forefront."

In an era defined by climate urgency and a collective recognition of the importance of healthy indoor environments, Radhna's pioneering work stands out as both timely and essential. By aligning strong architectural foundations with a nuanced approach to sustainability, she offers a blueprint not just for next-generation buildings, but for a more equitable, resilient, and regenerative future.