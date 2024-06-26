The administration of President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that it has awarded $1.8 billion in grants for infrastructure projects. The investment's plan includes 148 projects across the U.S.

The program Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) was the source of the massive infrastructure grants. The program received funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which led to its expansion. The Biden administration has already reached 550 total grants, taking into consideration the inclusion of the grants from the announcement.

Biden's infrastructure law is considered as one of the biggest legislative accomplishments of the administration. It paved the way for $1.5 billion to be added annually to the already appropriated funds for project grants under the RAISE program.

The Hill reported that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg noted how infrastructure has made great advances under Biden.

"After decades of underinvestment, the condition of America's infrastructure is now finally getting better instead of worse -- and today we proudly announce our support for 148 more projects in communities of every size across the country," Buttigieg noted.

In June 2023, Buttigieg announced that more than $2.2 billion was awarded by the administration from the RAISE program to 162 infrastructure projects.

The current 148 additional infrastructure projects that received grants was announced several months from the election in November. Because of this, it is expected that Biden and his team would be touting the funding for projects in different states.

Identified projects that were included in the $1.8 billion were a $13 million project for the restoration of approximately 45 miles of he Alaska Highway that was affected by thawing permafrost and a $23.5 million project in Maine that would replace bus fleets with electric buses.

Other projects include the reconstruction of a California rail crossing, the development of more roads in Florida, and the reconstruction of a wharf in Puerto Rico.

Just this year, the Transportation Department received requests for more than $13 billion in funding. However, the demand they have received was far more than the funds available.