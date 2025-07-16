President Donald Trump has declared that he no longer supports conservatives pressuring him to release the files on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, blasting them as "weaklings" and branding the entire situation as a "hoax."

Trump railed against MAGA supporters still pushing for the release of the files in a Truth Social post Wednesday morning, as backlash over the Department of Justice and FBI's memo determining that Epstein killed himself and had "no client list" continues.

As the Trump administration works to move forward, several Democratic lawmakers have begun calling for the release of the files as well, with some like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries questioning if top officials were "hiding" information.

The president first blasted Democrats for these statements, calling their advocacy for transparency with the Epstein case a "scam" and a "hoax," before turning on his own supporters for echoing the same sentiment.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.16.25 09:43 AM EST pic.twitter.com/XC8g5UKJRK — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 16, 2025

"Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein HOAX, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bulls***,' hook, line and sinker. They haven't learned their lesson, and they probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years," Trump wrote.

Trump continued to rail against reporters and "Fake News" for wanting to talk about the "success of starved Dems and the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax."

The president previously urged his supporters to not "waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein," which he claimed was "something that nobody cares about." He also went off on a reporter during a Cabinet meeting last week for asking about the Epstein files.

Various MAGA influencers and right-wing activists have also continued to press for the release of the files, expressing disappointment at the memo's conclusion.

"Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats' work, don't even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don't want their support anymore!" Trump concluded.

Trump told reporters Tuesday night that "only pretty bad people" want to continue talking about the Epstein case, as reported by The Guardian. The president said that he supported releasing any "credible" information, but insisted that the case was "pretty boring stuff."

Originally published on Latin Times