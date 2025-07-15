A GOP legislator mocked MAGA supporters over backlash to the Department of Justice and FBI's report on the Jeffrey Epstein files, all while a pro-Trump super PAC spends millions in efforts to unseat him.

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie came under fire from President Donald Trump earlier this year following his refusal to vote for Republicans' "big, beautiful bill" over spending concerns. Massie ended up being the sole Republican lawmaker to vote against the bill when it came to a House vote.

Since Massie's pushback, a MAGA super PAC has since spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in ads targeting the lawmaker, encouraging Kentucky voters to unseat him in the primary.

On Tuesday, Massie took at jab at the PAC, noting how they were spending so much money on him despite their constituents being very concerned with another hot topic.

"MAGA: "We want you to name and prosecute Epstein's clients," Massie wrote. "MAGA Inc: "Best we can do is $1.8 million of ads against the most fiscally conservative member of Congress."

The Kentucky lawmaker included an Axios article detailing how pro-Trump PAC MAGA Inc. was spending nearly $2 million in TV ads against Massie. A source told the outlet that the super PAC was planning to spend $800,000 on a new TV ad, after already spending $1 million on a previous ad.

As Massie noted, MAGA supporters have been vocally upset over the last week following the DOJ and FBI's memo determining that Epstein had killed himself, had "no client list" and that no evidence of blackmail was found, all points that defeat popular conspiracy theories that Epstein's death involved foul play.

The report came after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi had seemingly said that a client list was "sitting on my desk" for review during a previous Fox News interview. However, following the DOJ and FBI's memo, the White House clarified that Bondi had been referring to the files as a whole, not just a possible client list.

The conclusion has not only led to backlash from MAGA supporters and influencers, but also from Democrats, who have alleged that the GOP may be "covering up" details, and even some Republican lawmakers.

Originally published on Latin Times