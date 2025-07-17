The White House released new medical information Thursday about President Donald Trump following increasing speculation into a persistent hand bruise and noticeably swollen ankles.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the 79-year-old president recently underwent diagnostic testing, including vascular studies and a leg ultrasound, which revealed he has chronic venous insufficiency — a common condition affecting blood flow in the legs.

Leavitt emphasized that Trump shows no signs of deep vein thrombosis, arterial disease, heart failure, renal impairment or any systemic illness. An echocardiogram showed normal heart function, and routine lab tests were all within normal limits.

As for the bruising on the back of Trump's hands — a topic that has fueled social media rumors — Leavitt attributed it to minor soft tissue irritation caused by frequent handshaking and daily aspirin use, which the president takes as part of his preventative cardiac care.

She stressed that Trump remains in excellent health and is experiencing no discomfort from the condition.

Chronic venous insufficiency affects about 1 in 20 adults and is typically managed through lifestyle adjustments and circulation support. The condition occurs when leg veins struggle to return blood efficiently to the heart, often due to weakened valves.

