A new poll suggests that Republicans key to keeping the House majority may lie in embracing an Obama-era policy, as voters worry about healthcare coverage, according to a new poll.

Originally passed under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, individuals who purchase health insurance themselves are eligible for healthcare premium tax credits. However, that credit is set to expire this year.

According to a new poll by Fabrizio Ward, if Republicans were to extend that tax credit, it could help them better compete with Democrats, who are currently leading by three points over the typical Republican, and by seven points with motivated voters.

Though the tax credit was initially passed during the Obama administration and amended under the Biden administration with the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the tax credit has bipartisan support.

When asked about creating tax credits to help make it more affordable for families to buy health insurance, 79% of all participants supported the idea. Voters of President Donald Trump supported the proposal by 68%, while swing voters and those who voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris supported it by 78% and 91% respectively.

A Republican who supports extending the tax credit could sway voters in their favor, extending their lead over Democrats six points on a generic ballot, and four points for motivated voters, according to the poll. But if Republicans allow the credit to expire, they face falling behind Democrats by 15 points.

The poll also found that the majority of voters want Americans to have healthcare coverage. When the poll added that potentially 5 million Americans could lose coverage if the tax credit expires, 73% of all participants said Congress should extend the tax credit, with 56% of Trump voters and 69% of swing voters agreeing with the sentiment.

Trump's "big, beautiful bill," which passed Congress earlier this month, includes steep cuts to Medicaid. In the next decade, the Congressional Budget Office estimates up to 11.8 million Americans could lose coverage, CBS News reported.

The cuts were met with intense backlash from Democrats and even caution from some Republicans. As the 2026 midterm elections approach, healthcare coverage is expected to be a major talking point among candidates and constituents.

Originally published on Latin Times