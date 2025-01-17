The Biden administration has selected the next 15 drugs for Medicare drug price negotiations.

The drugs treat conditions such as diabetes and cancer and are covered under Medicare Part D.

Any negotiated discounts will go into effect in 2027.

A prior negotiation lowered the amount the government paid for 10 other drugs.

Here is the list of drugs that were selected:

Ozempic; Rybelsus; Wegovy

Trelegy Ellipta

Xtandi

Pomalyst

Ibrance

Ofev

Linzess

Calquence

Austedo; Austedo XR

Breo Ellipta

Tradjenta

Xifaxan

Vraylar

Janumet; Janumet XR

Otezla

In accordance with the final guidance for the second cycle of the Drug Price Negotiation Program, drug companies with a selected drug will have until February 28, 2025 to decide if they will participate in negotiations.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will consider the selected drug's clinical benefit, the extent to which it addresses unmet medical needs and its impact on specific populations, including people who rely on Medicare.

It will also look at other considerations, such as costs associated with research and development as well as production and distribution for selected drugs.