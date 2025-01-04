The Biden administration, in its final weeks in office, has informed Congress of an $8 billion arms deal with Israel for its war in Gaza, a package that includes missiles for attack helicopters, artillery shells and 500-pound bombs, according to reports.

Axios, citing two sources, said the weapons could be partly supplied from existing stocks but much of it would take a year or more to deliver.

The State Department has informed Congress of the deal, which would likely be the last from the Biden White House, and would add to a record of at least $17.9 billion in military aid that the U.S. has provided Israel since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the Associated Press reported.

A source told Axios that the State Department told Congress the arms package is aimed at "supporting Israel's long-term security by resupplying stocks of critical munitions and air defense capabilities."

A U.S. official also confirmed the deal to Axios, saying: "The president has made clear Israel has a right to defend its citizens, consistent with international law and international humanitarian law, and to deter aggression from Iran and its proxy organizations. We will continue to provide the capabilities necessary for Israel's defense."

The deal requires approval from the House and Senate foreign relations committees.

The weaponry includes "AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles for fighter jets to defend against airborne threats, including drones; 155mm artillery shells; Hellfire AGM-114 missiles for attack helicopters; small diameter bombs; JDAM tail kits that turn 'dumb bombs' into precision munitions, 500-lb warheads and bomb fuzes," Axios reported.

The Biden administration has been widely criticized for its support of Israel in its war in Gaza because of the number of Palestinian deaths, with protests erupting on college campuses.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this past summer accused the White House of holding back weapons over President Joe Biden's concerns that too many civilians were being killed in Gaza in Israeli attacks.

In May, Biden delayed a shipment of heavy bombs over the same concerns.

Originally published by Latin Times