President Joe Biden has announced a series of executive actions that will restrict asylum claims for those crossing illegally. The new measures, which come as Biden faces mounting political pressure, are designed to show his administration's commitment to border security.

The president, flanked by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and other officials, spoke from the White House East Room, saying, "I've come here today to take the necessary steps to secure our border, steps that the Republicans in Congress have refused to take,'' ABC News reported.

The centerpiece of the new policy is a rule that will limit the number of migrants allowed to claim asylum between ports of entry. Migrants will be turned away if they attempt to claim asylum after seven consecutive days of more than 2,500 border encounters, with the cap lifting only after 14 days of encounters at 1,500 or less.

"We're sending a clear message: If you choose to come without permission and against the law, you'll be restricted from receiving asylum and staying in the United States," President Biden said.

According to AP News, the new rule is set to take effect immediately, with migrants seeking asylum between ports of entry to be turned away starting tonight at midnight. However, the policy is expected to face legal scrutiny, with the American Civil Liberties Union already indicating plans to challenge it in court.

Republicans have been quick to criticize the new actions, with Speaker Mike Johnson calling them "weak" and "window dressing." Texas Sen. John Cornyn described the measures as a "shell game," suggesting they are a political response to the upcoming election and declining poll numbers.

Despite the criticism, the White House has pointed to the bipartisan immigration bill that was stalled by Republicans, emphasizing President Biden's role in its development. "Congressional Republicans blocked the toughest, fairest bipartisan border security legislation in modern history," senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said.

While the administration frames the new actions as a necessary step to secure the border, some Democrats have voiced concerns. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, expressed worry that the policy is "trying to be all tough on the border" and may confuse the party's message. Rep. Nanette Barragán, chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, called the move a "mistake" and advocated for protections for long-term undocumented residents.

President Biden has defended the new measures, arguing that inaction is not an option and that the American people's patience is waning. He also contrasted his approach with that of former President Donald Trump, reaffirming his commitment to a humane immigration policy.