President Joe Biden on Wednesday challenged former President Donald Trump to two presidential debates on dates deviating from the previously scheduled ones, and the latter quickly and boldly accepted the challenge.

Biden sent a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates saying that he will not be joining the three debates that were previously set. The traditional debates that the organization previously set were scheduled to take place in September and October.

However, according to debate host CNN, the new proposed dates for the debates will be in June and September. The first debate will be held June 27 at CNN's studios in Atlanta, while the second debate details are to-be-announced.

In a video that was released Wednesday, Biden said that Trump already lost to him in the two debates that they had in 2020. "Since then he hasn't shown up for a debate. Now he's acting like he wants to debate me again," he said.

In a no-nonsense tone, Biden teased Trump with a quip about potentially holding the debates on Wednesdays. "Well, make my day, pal, I'll even do it twice. So let's pick the dates, Donald – I hear you're free on Wednesdays," Biden said.

Thereafter, Trump took to his Truth Social account and fired back at Biden, accepting the challenge of the President. "Just tell me when, I'll be there. Let's get ready to rumble!!!" he said in CNBC's report.

In the same post, he also called Biden the "WORST debater I have ever faced" and added that it was time for a debate so that the president could explain his allegedly "highly destructive Open Border Policy" and "new and ridiculous EV Mandates."

In recent public appearances, Trump expressed eagerness to engage Biden in a debate. In fact, in a Wisconsin rally last month, the former president set up an empty lectern, seemingly taunting Biden to that effect. At that time, he called the president "crooked Joe," and said that he would debate Biden at any time and at any place, even giving Biden the freehand to choose the location.