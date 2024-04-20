President Joe Biden is slated to deliver a speech in Florida next week with a focal point on abortion, seizing upon the imminent abortion ban in the state to articulate a broader argument in support of reproductive rights.

According to NBC News, the event, planned to be held in Tampa approximately one week before the state law is due to take effect, the president will address "the stakes of this election for reproductive freedom across the entire country."

In recent weeks, the Biden campaign has strongly criticized former President Donald Trump's stance on abortion, particularly after Trump's announcement this month that he would defer to state-level abortion laws.

In Arizona, the state Supreme Court has revived an abortion ban originally enacted in 1864, while in Florida, a six-week ban passed by the state Legislature is on the brink of implementation.

Florida's conservative-leaning Supreme Court recently affirmed the state's six-week ban, slated to be enforced starting May 1. This legislation, once implemented, will effectively terminate access to abortion in the Southeast.

For decades, Florida has been regarded as the nation's most significant swing state, swinging towards Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 before switching to Republican Trump in 2016. Despite numerous swing states reverting to Democrat Biden in 2020, Trump maintained a victory in Florida by approximately 3.3 percentage points.

A recent poll from Florida Atlantic University (FAU) indicates that Trump still maintains a lead in the state, although Biden has made some advancements. The shift largely mirrors national trends, where recent polls have shown Trump's lead diminishing.

In November, Floridians will decide on a ballot measure regarding amending the state's Constitution to safeguard abortion access. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, Democrats have celebrated victories nationwide, including in traditionally Republican states like Kansas, where measures to protect abortion rights were endorsed.

Last week, the Biden campaign introduced its leadership team in the state, featuring Florida veterans Jasmine Burney Clark, Phillip Jerez, and Jackie Lee. However, notable Trump aides with extensive Florida experience, such as senior adviser Susie Wiles and James Blair, who was recently appointed political director of the Republican National Committee, also hold influential positions.

Florida Republicans are becoming more assured as they hold sway over all facets of political authority in the state, while their significant voter registration advantage continues to expand.