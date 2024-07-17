President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the latest blow to his reelection campaign as rival Donald Trump gains momentum in the polls.

The 81-year-old Biden appeared weak and wobbly on his feet during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. He ambled up the steps to board Air Force One and returned to his home in Delaware to recover from the virus, CNN reported.

Early reports say Biden has been suffering from flu-like conditions before undergoing the test for COVID. The president has reportedly received his first dose of Paxlovid, an anti-viral drug that can greatly reduce the severity of symptoms.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued the following statement on his condition: "He felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus."

The news comes amid more turmoil for the president. Calls for him to step down from atop the Democratic ticket grew from within his on party as California lawmaker Adam Schiff became the highest-ranking Dem to ask Biden to step aside.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.