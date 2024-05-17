President Joe Biden is wooing Black voters anew after a notable decline of support from the Black community was seen for the incumbent leader. The President is focusing once more on a group, which he was hoping could remake the support that he received four years ago that propelled him to the White House.

According to CNN, polls have showed that there is a significant number of Black voters who have shied away from Biden, and that they were reportedly frustrated on how their top priorities were not acted upon, and that they were also turned off by how the President has been handling the economy.

To rekindle the fire with Black voters, the President visited the African-American museum in downtown Washington on Friday and greeted his audience with a bold statement, "Black history is American history."

On Thursday, Biden met with the families and relatives of those involved in the landmark case of Brown v. Board of Education, which found unconstitutional the laws that promote segregation. .

Earlier this week, a poll from New York Times/Siena College showed that former President Donald Trump was winning 20% of the Black vote. According to Reuters, this was a sign that somehow Trump has treaded his way into the Black vote, which used to be overwhelmingly supportive of Democrats.

Biden then pinpointed Trump and other Republicans as those who attack programs that were geared towards promoting equity and inclusion, and improving diversity.

On Wednesday, Biden was a guest of radio show host Darian "Big Tigger" Morgan, and where he was able to voice out his criticisms of Trump, especially on how the latter was dealing with the Black community.

"Look, Trump hurt Black people every chance he got," Biden stated. "Black unemployment, uninsurance rates went up under Trump. Trump's tax plan reinforced discrimination. Typical white households got double the cut of the typical Black household. They botched COVID-19 response, leaving Black people dead and Black-owned businesses shuttered."

The culmination of Biden's visits to these communities will be his commencement speech on Sunday, at the Morehouse College in Atlanta, the school being the alma mater of Martin Luther King Jr., and where the President aims to uplift the Black men population since it is in this voting group where a huge decline in support was noted

Reports revealed that there were allegedly Morehouse faculty and students who wished for the withdrawal of the invitation to the President because of his stance on the Israel-Gaza war. However, the White House stated that the visit would go as planned.