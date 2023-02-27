KEY POINTS Vanessa Marcil claimed in a Q&A session that she raised her son Kassius alone

Brian Austin Green claimed it was "frustrating" to read "lies" from his ex

Green said he and his ex-wife Megan Fox worked hard to give Kassius a well-rounded childhood

Brian Austin Green fired back at his ex Vanessa Marcil after she suggested that the pair did not co-parent their son, Kassius.

Green slammed the claim his ex-fiancée made during a Q&A session on her Instagram Story that she raised their son Kassius, now 20, "alone."

"We didn't & don't co-parent. I raised my son alone," the "Las Vegas" alum alleged.

In response, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum shared a screenshot of Marcil's answer on his Instagram Story Thursday and called her comments "lies."

"So, I can't tell you how frustrating it is to read continued lies from a 50+-year-old woman on social media like she is still in high school," he wrote on the screenshot, Fox News Digital reported. "She has never in her life been someone to walk the walk. Talk is cheap."

Green went on to credit his ex-wife Megan Fox, to whom he was married from 2010 to 2021, for helping him raise Kassius.

"Megan and I bust our a--es to give Kass a well-rounded childhood since his mom was rarely there," the actor claimed. "I'm assuming that's why she posts so much of him now. When will she just GO AWAY."

Green and Marcil began dating in 1999 after they met on the set of "90210." She joined the show during the ninth season. They announced their engagement in 2001 and welcomed Kassius in March 2002 before they split the following year.

Green and Marcil seemingly didn't have a friendly breakup. In 2020, she showed her public support for Fox after the actress called it quits with Green.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, captured by the Daily Mail, Marcil praised the "Transformers" star for "finally living her life for herself & leaving her children out of her public life at this young age."

Green seemingly fired back at Marcil by sharing a cryptic post on Instagram. He posted a photo of himself holding a drink in one hand and a paper bag in the other while walking under the sun.

"Just because you lost me as a friend doesn't mean you gained me as an enemy. I am bigger than that. I still wanna see you eat, just not at my table," he wrote.

On Sept. 11, 2020, Marcil shared a throwback photo of her and Green cradling her baby bump.

"I think you still love Brian Austin Green," one fan commented.

Marcil denied the netizen's speculation, claiming that she "never loved" him and was "always honest with him about that," Us Weekly reported.

"That was part of his anger towards me and so the reason why he fought me for so long knowing it would hurt our son & change our son forever," she said, referencing their long-running custody battle over Kassius.

She continued, "I did however feel sorry for him. I still do. He's a very angry/sad human being who still has too much shame to take full responsibility for his actions as a father. I consciously knew that I could work through childhood traumas through him and I have. I have great empathy towards him and other people who are still in pain from their childhoods."