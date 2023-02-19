KEY POINTS Megan Fox allegedly found DMs and texts on Machine Gun Kelly's phone that led her to believe he cheated on her

Twitter users had mixed reactions to the allegations

The pair are reportedly getting professional help to save their relationship

Megan Fox broke up with Machine Gun Kelly after allegedly finding evidence of an affair on his phone, and social media users have mixed opinions about it.

On Feb. 12, Fox made headlines for removing all photos of her fiancé from her Instagram before deleting her account altogether. Her final post included a clip of a letter being burned with a caption that quoted Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me": "You can taste the dishonesty/it's all over your breath."

This led fans to speculate that Fox may have broken up with the Grammy-nominated musician after catching him cheating on her.

Now, an anonymous source told Page Six that Fox found "DMs and text messages" on her fiancé's phone that led her to "believe he has been having an affair." International Business Times could not independently verify this information.

"They are broken up, but Megan is seeing where they stand. She wants to see what they can salvage," the tipster claimed, adding that the "Emo Girl" singer "really wants to make up."

Following news of their breakup, some Twitter users poked fun at the pair's claims that they drank each other's blood when they got engaged in January 2022.

"But they drank each other's blood. I guess that doesn't do anything," one commented.

"MGK and Megan Fox literally drank each other's blood, but he still cheated," another user tweeted.

"Y'all drank each other's blood for nothing," another wrote.

Fox made the revelation when she announced their engagement via Instagram last year, writing: "Just as in every lifetime before this one and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… And then we drank each other's blood."

The "Jennifer's Body" star also shared in a previous interview with Glamour that she and Kelly drink a few drops of each other's blood "on occasion for ritual purposes only."

Though the allegations of incriminating messages have not been confirmed by either star, some fans slammed Kelly for allegedly cheating on Fox, while others took a jab at the actress for allegedly leaving her family for the musician.

"MGK cheating on Megan Fox solidifies that men don't really care about what they have even if it's the best they'll probably ever find," one person tweeted.

"MGK cheating on MEGAN FOX is absolutely insane levels of audacity," a second user tweeted.

But a third commenter wrote: "You got what you deserve after leaving your husband and family for this loser."

Fox and Kelly met on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass" in March 2020. At the time, she was still married to Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares sons Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9.

Two months later, the co-stars were spotted together amid rumors of a split between the "Transformers" actress and the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum.

Green confirmed in May 2020 that they had separated after Fox's sightings with Kelly.

Fox officially filed for divorce one day before Thanksgiving that year, and their split was finalized in February 2022, People reported.

Meanwhile, Kelly was reportedly dating fitness model Sommer Ray before his romance with Fox blossomed. In 2021, Ray alleged on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast that the musician "kind of" cheated on her with the actress.

"I dated Colson, never had sex with him. … I make you wait at least three months. I have to make sure that you're someone good to me. I'm not going to make you a number if you're not good to me. So Colson just never passed the test," Ray claimed, per Us Weekly. "I don't really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox."

Despite their split, Fox and Kelly are getting professional help to save their romance, an unnamed source told People. The actress is reportedly still upset, but she is not giving up on their relationship and Kelly feels the same way.

The pair were seen leaving a marriage counseling office in California earlier this week. They were also photographed hanging out in his car on Valentine's Day.