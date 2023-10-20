The Britney Spears story, as told by herself in a new book, is currently leading the list of bestsellers even before its release on Oct. 24.

"The Woman in Me," a 288-page memoir, has claimed the number one spot on Amazon's bestseller list and is second on Barnes & Noble's.

In this book, published by Gallery Books, a unit of Simon & Schuster, the 41-year-old pop icon recounts her journey to success, her relationships, and her struggles during the 13-year conservatorship. This period saw her life and career being strictly managed by her father, James P. Spears.

"Over the past 15 years, and even at the start of my career, I remained in the background while others spoke on my behalf and narrated my story," Spears told People magazine in an email interview published on Oct. 17.

"After breaking free from my conservatorship, I am finally at liberty to share my story without fear of consequences from those who once controlled my life."

Page Six and People reported last year that the pop icon secured the deal for $15 million, though they did not disclose their sources of information. According to Page Six, Simon & Schuster emerged as the victor after a bidding war involving several other publishers.

The book deal was finalized a few months after a Los Angeles court terminated the conservatorship in November 2021.

"The Woman in Me" will be available in hardcover, e-book and audiobook formats.

The best-selling book of the year remains Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," which set records upon its January release. It sold more than 1.4 million copies in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. on its first day of sales, according to its publisher, Penguin Random House. This marked the highest first-day sales figure for a nonfiction book published by the company.

Prince Harry is reported to have earned $20 million from the book deal.