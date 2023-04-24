KEY POINTS The problem was discovered through "multiple" customer complaints

A company is recalling a raw burger patty product, as it may be contaminated with "rubber-like" extraneous materials. The product was reportedly sold nationwide.

The company, Weinstein Wholesale Meats, learned about the problem from "multiple customer complaints," according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announcement.

Specifically, the customers reported finding white "rubber-like" material in the ground beef product during preparation. These are said to be pieces of neoprene, a synthetic rubber product used in items like synthetic rubber gloves, laptop sleeves, scuba fabric and even exercise equipment.

In general, any meat and poultry product contaminated with foreign material is considered adulterated "regardless of the physical characteristics" of the material, as per the Federal Meat Inspection Act (FMIA) and Poultry Products Inspection Act (PPIA). In this case, the contaminant happens to be neoprene.

"Contamination can occur at any point along the food production chain — during production, processing, distribution or preparation," the FSIS explained.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to the consumption of the products included in the recall. But those who may have concerns about an illness or injury are being advised to contact a health care provider.

The recall affects the raw ground beef burger patties that were produced on March 14. These come in 10.7-ounce (0.67-pound) vacuum-sealed packs with two patty pieces in each pack. They have "100% Grass Fed & Finished Beef Burger Patties 85% Lean/15% Fat" and "Use/Freeze By 4/11/23" on the label.

Photos of what the packaging looks like are available here. These have the establishment number "Est. 6987" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

In total, some 2,122 pounds of the product is included in the recall. They were reportedly shipped to an online distributor, which then sold the product "nationwide."

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers," the agency noted. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them."

Instead, consumers may either dispose of the affected products or return them to where they were purchased. Those with questions may also call the company at 844-773-3663.