Hundreds of thousands of Californians are without power as of Tuesday night, and nearly 27,000 have been placed under evacuation orders as landslide and flooding risks due to an ongoing storm hound the drenched state. Multiple state routes have also been closed due to slides, fallen trees and flooding.

The evacuation orders started coming at around 8 a.m. in Santa Barbara County in wildfire-ravaged areas that increased the risk of flash floods and debris flows, the Associated Press reported.

Also on Tuesday morning, more than 71,600 people were placed under evacuation warnings and more than 540 people were transported to shelters.

In Anderson City, the Anderson Police Department issued an evacuation warning Tuesday night for residents living west of Highway 273 between 3rd St. and Pinon Avenue. "This warning is due to rising water levels in the A.C.I.D canal along with further projected heavy rains," the APD said in a Facebook advisory.

Over in Monterey County, more than 10,000 residents have been placed under evacuation orders and warnings due to increased concerns about rising water levels in the Salinas River, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) is expecting "considerable impacts from heavy rain" to ensue for portions of the southern California coasts and South-central coasts through late Tuesday night.

[3:30 PM PDT Tuesday] An update to the Winter Key Messages for the ongoing atmospheric river into California. pic.twitter.com/fl9SgownVN — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) March 14, 2023

Officials are also expecting snowmelt and heavy rain in the terrain below about 5,000 feet "to result in widespread flooding into Wednesday," especially in low elevations and areas with warming snow piles.

"Even a small amount of rain could potentially have larger impacts," said Shaunna Murray of the Monterey County Water Resources Agency.

As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 261,170 customers were without power in California, according to outage tracker poweroutage.us. The majority of the customers without power are those whose provider is the Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

A few thousand customers are with the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power and Southern California Edison, while the rest are with the Palo Alto Utilities Department, the Lassen Municipal Utility District, Sacramento Municipal Utility District, Pacific Power, San Diego Gas & Electric, Liberty Utilities and Glendale Water and Power.

Dozens of areas across the state are under flood-related watches, including Humboldt, Mendocino, Lake, Trinity, Santa Barbara, Fresno, Kern, Ventura and Mariposa. Some of the advisories are expiring Thursday, while others are in place until further notice from the National Weather Service (NWS).

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has also shut down several routes and highways due to flooding, including Route 175 and State Route 1 in Mendocino.

🔴 ROAD CLOSURE: Route 175 (pm 0-1) is fully CLOSED in Mendocino County from the junction with U.S. 101 in Hopland to McDowell Street due to flooding.

Please check https://t.co/faudYOtp7p or the QuickMap app for the latest updates and road conditions. #route175 #hopland pic.twitter.com/5gMUHyfXJq — Caltrans District 1 (@CaltransDist1) March 15, 2023

Route 36 in Humboldt is fully closed, with no estimated time of reopening.

🔴ROAD CLOSURE: Route 36 (PM 7.5) is fully CLOSED in Humboldt County east of Carlotta due to flooding. There is no estimated time of reopening.



Please check https://t.co/faudYOtp7p or the QuickMap app for the latest updates and road conditions. #route36 #knowbeforeyougo pic.twitter.com/zDFRlJfdL0 — Caltrans District 1 (@CaltransDist1) March 14, 2023

Several other routes have been closed either due to a slide, fallen trees and poles, or large amounts of snow on the roadway.

State Route 89 is BLOCKED approximately 1.5 north of the junction to State Route 70 due to a slide. pic.twitter.com/0QDQw9pbUb — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) March 15, 2023

SHAVER LAKE: State Route 168 is closed in both directions between Huntington Lake Road and Tamarack Creek due to reports of large amounts of snow that fell into the roadway. Caltrans crews and CHP are enroute to evaluate the area.

No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/hmDtjXa1Bg — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) March 14, 2023

#UPDATE #AmadorCounty (as of 3:15 p.m.) a full closure of SR-26 remains in place for safety due to an unstable boulder identified during removal of fallen trees. SR-26 is closed from Defender Grade Road to Higdon Road. There is no ETO. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/IU2ZeARDn4 — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) March 14, 2023

#TrafficAlert #Escalon State Route 120 is in a full highway closure from Brennan Road to McHenry Avenue as PG&E responds to fallen power poles/lines. ETO is early Thursday morning. Seek alternate route. #knowbeforeyougo with https://t.co/jTRc4l0bIB pic.twitter.com/pJNnXv3jZK — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) March 14, 2023

California has been suffering from heavy rains since the start of the year following a series of atmospheric rivers that killed at least 19 people after Christmas Day.