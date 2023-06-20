KEY POINTS Shawn Mendes was reportedly "upset" he and Camila Cabello couldn't make their relationship work

Camila Cabello broke up with Shawn Mendes after their attempt to give their relationship another try didn't work out, a report has claimed.

Just weeks after being spotted packing on the PDA at Coachella and a Taylor Swift concert, Cabello and Mendes have parted ways again after briefly rekindling their romance.

"Camila was the one who ultimately decided to end things," an anonymous source told Us Weekly, adding that Mendes "is very upset" that the pair couldn't make it work. International Business Times could not independently verify the information.

The issues that contributed to the "Señorita" collaborators' first breakup allegedly resurfaced when they started spending time with each other again.

"A lot of their old problems started coming back after spending so much time together," the source claimed.

A second anonymous insider claimed to Us Weekly that the now-exes were initially "excited at the possibility" of getting back together.

"It felt really nostalgic and all those initial feelings they had for each other when they first started dating came flooding back ... but after a few months, they remembered why they split in the first place," the tipster claimed.

The former Fifth Harmony singer and Mendes "realized they're better friends than romantic partners," the second insider added. "There's no bad blood between them, but their relationship has just run its course."

An unnamed source also recently confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Cabello and Mendes have ended their brief reunion and are no longer seeing each other.

"Shawn and Camila broke up and are no longer seeing each other," the source told ET. "They gave things a try, but ultimately the timing isn't right for either of them. They're both staying busy and doing their own things."

Mendes and Cabello previously dated for two years before they announced their split in November 2021.

They sparked reunion rumors when they were spotted kissing at Coachella in April.

"They always had a lot of love for each other, even while they were broken up. They still care about each other," an unnamed source told ET at the time.

But rumors that they split again began circulating earlier this month after Mendes dropped his new song "What the Hell Are We Dying For?," which contains lyrics that fans thought were alluding to their breakup.

Meanwhile, Cabello is reportedly moving on after her reconciliation with her ex-boyfriend fizzed out. People reported that the "Bam Bam" singer is already back into the dating scene.