A Coldplay concert in Boston turned into an alleged "affair" scandal when Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot were caught on the stadium's jumbotron appearing intimately close then abruptly parting ways.

The incident happened July 16 at Gillette Stadium, where a playful "kiss cam" segment landed on the two executives mid-embrace, The Sun reported. Byron immediately released Cabot and ducked behind a barrier while she covered her face with her hands.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin paused to narrate the moment, saying, "Either they're having an affair or they're very shy," triggering loud gasps and laughter from the crowd.

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

But the fallout didn't stop at the stadium. Byron is now getting torched in the comments of his recent LinkedIn posts, where a flood of users have left barbed reactions ranging from sarcastic HR tips to brutal marriage advice.

One viral screen recording of the comment section, shared on X, shows hundreds mocking his leadership and judgment.

"Just want to add to the pile on, much like your wife's divorce attorney will," one person wrote. Another added, "So running multiple concurrent workflows?"

"Andy you dawg!" one user playfully wrote.

The comments section on LinkedIn 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7UThsgQwnj — Gareebchacha (@gareebchacha) July 17, 2025

Byron, who became CEO of the $1.3 billion software company Astronomer in 2023, had previously praised Cabot, hired nine months ago, for her "exceptional leadership." Meanwhile, online sleuths noticed another telling update: Byron's wife has reportedly removed his last name from her Facebook page.

Byron's LinkedIn page has since been deleted or deactivated. He has yet to issue a public statement about the incident or the allegations.

Originally published on Latin Times