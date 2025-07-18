President Donald Trump tried spinning a popular MAGA theory to help defend why the files on Jeffrey Epstein have not been released yet, only for it to backfire online.

Trump took to Truth Social Thursday morning to rally his supporters against Democrats, seemingly suggesting that if there was anything on him in the Epstein files then they would have released the files already.

"If there was a 'smoking gun' on Epstein, why didn't the Dems, who controlled the 'files' for four years, and had Garland and Comey in charge, use it? BECAUSE THEY HAD NOTHING!!!" the president declared.

Popular conspiracy theories surrounding the Epstein case have caused some people to believe that the files in Epstein's case have not been released to the public because they implicate powerful people and public figures.

However, following Trump's message, users were quick to point out that if he was not named in the files then they believed the president should have no problem with releasing them to the public.

Well then, WHAT'S STOPPING YOU FROM RELEASING EVERYTHING, THEN??? — Steve Rosenberg (@stevemrosenbrg) July 18, 2025

"WHAT'S STOPPING YOU FROM RELEASING EVERYTHING, THEN???" one user angrily wrote on X. Another added, "If there's nothing then release the files."

"If he were being honest he wouldn't constantly be freaking out about it. He has something to hide whether it just makes him look bad or makes him bad," another user wrote.

The president's assertion was also met with disapproval from MAGA supporters, with one user writing, "Then show us. Keep in mind we don't follow you, we follow MAGA."

Then show us. Keep in mind we don't follow you, we follow MAGA. — Brenda (@Brendakenzie) July 18, 2025

Others speculated that if the files did not name Trump himself, then there might be other people who do not want the files made public.

"If they had nothing on you, why don't you release all the files? Maybe because there's something there that will show the true colors of both Republicans and Democrats?" one person suggested.

If they had nothing on you, why don't you release all the files?



Maybe because there's something there that will show the true colours of both Republicans and Democrats? — Backy (@pG6Z5GbT_U2rvL) July 18, 2025

Meanwhile, others took issue with the president's behavior towards the situation as a whole. During Trump's 2024 campaign he suggested that he would be open to investigations into the Epstein files. But since backlash to the Department of Justice and FBI's memo declaring that Epstein had no client list, Trump has since called the relentless pursuit of the files a "hoax" by Democrats.

Can he try to make it make sense. First they were real and ready for reveal, next they were nonexistent, then they were real but fabricated by democrats, and now they’re not real again? If he wants MAGA to calm down, he should’ve just said they were democrats made — Soap_Eater (@Soap_Eater71) July 18, 2025

"Can he try to make it make sense... If he wants MAGA to calm down, he should've just said they were Democrats made," one user replied.

Trump's Thursday morning post came a day after the Wall Street Journal published a report alleging that Trump sent Epstein a note for his 50th birthday, which included a drawing of a naked woman with his signature near her private region.

The president repeatedly denied the report's claims, and Vice President JD Vance has also come to Trump's defense, calling the report "complete and utter bulls***."

Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers and even some Republicans have continued to push for the release of the files, with New York Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Daniel Goldman calling for more photos and videos to be shared with the public.

Originally published on Latin Times