A former McDonald's holiday cup has resurfaced on social media, inspiring jokes and confusion as users attempt to see past their initial impression of the graphic.

The McDonald's cup, released the winter of 2016, shows a pair of white mittens on a read backdrop adorned with snowflakes, hearts and stars. "Warmest Greetings" is scrawled across the mittens.

At the mitten thumbs, a prankster has drawn fingers to make the two thumbs resemble hands, making it appear as if the hands are placed on buttocks.

McDonalds' graphic design team would benefit from having at least one 14yo boy on hand to vet final designs before they go to printing pic.twitter.com/FtNLOsha7x — bonky (@shesbonky) December 6, 2024

If I was that 14 year old boy I'd be like "approved" 😈😈😈 — Light (@LightWeaverArt) December 6, 2024

The addition of "hands" is a significantly cheeky alteration to the image, making the original mittens unrecognizable to many social media users.

I know what I see when I look at that design. But what the hell is it actually supposed to be? — Rebecca Rebuckle (@ResistCovid19) December 6, 2024

What's this supposed to be? I can't unsee the ass — Flor Yannelli *typo queen* 👽🌱🪁 (she/her/ella) (@floryannelli) December 7, 2024

Among plenty of quips were a few earnest best guesses at what the image could possibly represent.

Well that would be the warmest greeting I've ever had? — Miller Indices Rock! (@Crystal_cv512hg) December 6, 2024

I thought they were beer mugs being clanked together — luna13 🌕 🍂🍁 🐈‍⬛ (@l_u_n_a13) December 6, 2024

Internet sleuths clarified that the "hands" were drawn on, and that the image was meant to represent a pair of cozy winter mittens.

it took me like 10 minutes to realize those are mittens.... — ☣️Feral Queen STR😈 (@strstyler) December 7, 2024

Although hilarious. That is actually an edited image from a design released in 2016. The image on the cup is mittens.

The fingers were added.

Still funny, though.https://t.co/dilGdINbJ4 pic.twitter.com/nFYY8fc23p — Bits, Bytes, and Bourbon (@DecryptedTech) December 7, 2024

The original image, posted eight years ago, was accompanied by an admission that the hands were drawn on. The cup was a viral sensation the first time around too, inspiring similar raunchy commentary.

Now how the hell are Starbucks cups in the news again and no one's talking about a guy spreading his cheeks open on McDonald's cups pic.twitter.com/QmIuZiDJst — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) December 11, 2016

(The hands are drawn on.) — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) December 11, 2016

While the original cup was altered, the humor remains the same.

Originally published by Latin Times.