Cheeky McDonald's Holiday Cup Graphic Resurfaces in Viral Tweet: 'What the Hell Is It Actually Supposed to Be?'
"McDonalds' graphic design team would benefit from having at least one 14yo boy on hand to vet final designs before they go to printing"
A former McDonald's holiday cup has resurfaced on social media, inspiring jokes and confusion as users attempt to see past their initial impression of the graphic.
The McDonald's cup, released the winter of 2016, shows a pair of white mittens on a read backdrop adorned with snowflakes, hearts and stars. "Warmest Greetings" is scrawled across the mittens.
At the mitten thumbs, a prankster has drawn fingers to make the two thumbs resemble hands, making it appear as if the hands are placed on buttocks.
The addition of "hands" is a significantly cheeky alteration to the image, making the original mittens unrecognizable to many social media users.
Among plenty of quips were a few earnest best guesses at what the image could possibly represent.
Internet sleuths clarified that the "hands" were drawn on, and that the image was meant to represent a pair of cozy winter mittens.
The original image, posted eight years ago, was accompanied by an admission that the hands were drawn on. The cup was a viral sensation the first time around too, inspiring similar raunchy commentary.
While the original cup was altered, the humor remains the same.
Originally published by Latin Times.
