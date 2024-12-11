WATCH: Garbage Truck Mysteriously Explodes, Covers Chicago-Area Neighborhood in Trash

A routine garbage collection ended in a downpour of trash over Chicago's Arlington Heights neighborhood when a truck mysteriously exploded, scattering debris across several blocks.

The explosion, which occurred around 4 p.m. local time, was captured on video. Debris can be seen raining down over the area following the dramatic blast that damaged multiple properties and left residents stunned.

Two police officers and a firefighter, who were nearby when the truck exploded, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, WGN9 reported. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the truck explosion.

Arlington Heights Police shared a working theory suggesting that a fire started in the truck's garbage collection hopper, where trash may have fueled the blaze. Heat from the fire is believed to have ignited one or more of the truck's compressed natural gas (CNG) tanks, triggering the powerful blast.

Police continue to document reports of related property damage and Groot Waste Management's insurance provider has opened a claim for residents to file damage reports.