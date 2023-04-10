KEY POINTS A child was among those killed in a deadly domestic violence case in Orlando that left several people dead

Cops gunned down Daley after the 28-year-old man came out of the residence and fired shots at the police

Orlando Police and other agencies are currently investigating the tragic shooting incident

A domestic violence incident turned fatal in Orlando, Florida, leaving three adults and a child dead on Sunday.

According to Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith via Twitter, responding police officers rushed to a home at 614 Grand St. at around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call about domestic violence at the residence.

However, when cops arrived, they reportedly heard gunshots inside the home. More police officers arrived based on the information shared on social media by the Orlando Police.

Sometime later, the 28-year-old suspect, identified as Lacorvis Tamar Daley, came out and allegedly started firing at authorities. This prompted police to fire back at Daley.

Police managed to rush Daley to a hospital after the exchange of gunfire. However, he was eventually pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the authorities discovered two adults and a child with gunshot wounds at the residence. All of them eventually died, NBC News reported.

Responders brought the child to the hospital. But the minor victim was eventually pronounced dead at the facility, per Smith.

As of late, the identities of the three deceased victims have yet to be released publicly. International Business Times could not independently verify their identities.

Upon learning of the tragic incident, Mayor Buddy Dyer deemed the whole thing as a horrific and tragic situation on social media.

"Sending support to the family members of the victims, as well as the officers, who were thankfully unharmed," Dyer added in a tweet.

Two officers involved in the shooting incident have been placed on paid administrative leave in line with department policy. Their body camera videos will also be made available to the public within 30 days.

The police department will conduct an internal investigation into the matter. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney's Office will also have independent reviews.

It's unclear if Daley had any criminal history, according to police Public Information Manager Andrea Otero. Authorities are also looking into past received calls from the residence tied to domestic violence complaints before the Apr. 9 incident.