KEY POINTS The grocery store clerk was taken to a hospital after being struck in the head with the frozen fish

The customer allegedly grew irate after the clerk informed him the fish counter closed early due to the Ramadan holiday

The man was charged with one count of aggravated assault

A grocery store clerk in Macomb County, Michigan, ended up in the hospital after a 60-year-old customer allegedly hit him on the head with a 4-pound frozen fish during a dispute, prosecutors said.

The suspect, identified as MD Jobul Hussain, was charged with one count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor, in connection with the incident, according to a Wednesday press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

The incident reportedly happened Sunday at around 7:13 p.m. local time at the Desi Fruit Market on Nine Mile Road in Warren, prosecutors said.

Hussain allegedly approached the fish counter 13 minutes after it had closed. The clerk at the fish counter informed Hussain that it closed at 7 p.m. due to the Ramadan holiday, authorities said.

Hussain allegedly became angry and argued with the employee, who was not identified in the press release.

"The suspect then allegedly assaulted the clerk on the head with a four-pound frozen hilsa fish," Macomb County prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement. "The hilsa fish is a kind of herring."

"I never thought I'd have to say this, but if you assault someone with a fish in our county you will be prosecuted," Lucido stated. "A frozen fish is dangerous if you use it to hit someone on the head."

Hussain was later arrested by responding officers, while the victim was brought to a hospital. Authorities have not provided an update on the condition of the grocery store clerk as of this writing.

The suspect was arraigned Monday in the Warren District Court before posting a $5,000 bond, ABC News reported, citing online court records.

Hussain is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing on April 27, according to court records.

In related news, a man in southwestern Michigan suspected of domestic violence died Wednesday after being struck by a stun gun by state police during his arrest, CBS News reported.

The suspect was identified as 49-year-old Josh Tanner. Police used the stun gun on him after they tracked him down and found him holding a knife to his own throat in a wooded area of Berrien County's Pipestone Township, according to state police.

"After refusing to comply and to protect the suspect from injury, troopers successfully deployed a taser, which allowed them to take him into custody," police stated in a news release via MLive.

Tanner experienced a medical emergency and became unresponsive after being struck by the stun gun, state police said. He later died at a hospital.

Tanner was accused of aggravated domestic assault and attempted arson. State police added that the suspect had outstanding warrants of arrest.

The death of Tanner is now under investigation. Autopsy results and a toxicology analysis have yet to be released.