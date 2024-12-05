Coloring is more than a childhood pastime—it's a powerful tool for unwinding and soothing the mind. It's the least to say that it brings a sense of calm and improves focus as one brings one's imagination to life.

Every other day, a new trend sweeps TikTok, with users showcasing their most creative takes on it. A new coloring trend has taken TikTok by storm, with trendsetters claiming it has a direct impact on mental well-being and can even help resolve relationship issues.

A new TikTok community named Coloring Tok has become a viral sensation in the past few days. The trend has also spread over to Reddit where people are exchanging coloring tips, suggestions on the best stationary, and how-to guides, The Huffington Post reported.

There are also instances of influencer collaborations to drive engagement, with people sharing how coloring transformed their mental health.

With the color session in vogue, professional color consultants have also joined the bandwagon to show some serious creative chops. Saba Harouni Lurie, a licensed marriage and family therapist, art therapist, and founder of Take Root Therapy in Los Angeles told Huffington Post that the trend is seen to effectively reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression.

"Coloring was a way to play, express ourselves and engage in a soothing activity when we were children, and there's no reason that doesn't extend into adulthood," she told HuffPost.

With that in mind, let's delve into the fascinating ways coloring can have a positive impact on our lives.

Coloring reduces stress:

Per Mayo Clinic, Coloring books for adults have developed into a tool for mental health exercises. It offers a distinctive method of winding down and relaxing while fostering self-expression, mindfulness, and stress relief.

Coloring supports cognitive development:

Language and communication are essential to a child's cognitive development, which is the progression of mental capacities through phases impacted by experiences, environment, and heredity.

Improves mood:

Coloring can help people express their creativity and feel more accomplished, which can boost their mood and general well-being by releasing endorphins. Endorphins are hormones that are produced in the brain to reduce pain, improve mood, and increase feelings of well-being.