Healthcare costs for employers and employees in the U.S. continue to rise, and many companies are looking for alternative ways to offer affordable and accessible care. Telehealth services have emerged as a practical solution, especially for self-insured companies that manage their health plans rather than rely on traditional insurers. This model reduces administrative overheads and offers employees more streamlined access to care.

TEG Health, a consulting firm specializing in business and financial strategies, has recently introduced a telehealth service package to address these challenges. Focusing on primary and urgent care, TEG Health's telehealth services allow employees to receive care without leaving home, eliminating common barriers like co-pays and high deductibles.

"We wanted to simplify healthcare access in a way that's sustainable for employers while being truly beneficial for employees," says Bill Koehler, CEO of TEG Health.

Primary Care at Your Fingertips

The cornerstone of TEG Health's telehealth offering is the ability for employees to connect with primary care physicians virtually. This service covers preventive care, chronic disease management, and follow-up consultations, all conducted through secure video calls or phone consultations.

One of the main advantages of telehealth is its reduced wait times and the convenience it provides employees. Instead of taking time off work to attend in-person appointments, employees can consult a physician in the comfort of their home or office. Studies from the American Telemedicine Association suggest that telehealth reduces patient wait times by 20% on average.

This translates into fewer lost work hours and healthier employees for self-insured companies. Employers who adopt telehealth often see reduced absenteeism and higher overall employee satisfaction. Michael Neal, CFO of TEG Health, emphasizes the financial benefits: "Providing telehealth services not only keeps healthcare costs down but also ensures employees are getting the care they need when they need it."

Urgent Care, No Emergency Room Needed

Another key aspect of TEG Health's telehealth model is access to urgent care. Telehealth consultations can quickly address urgent medical issues, such as infections, minor injuries, or sudden illnesses. By reducing the reliance on emergency rooms or urgent care centers, employees avoid unnecessarily high costs, and employers save on healthcare expenditures.

This service is particularly important for self-insured companies because traditional in-person urgent care visits cost up to $200 per visit, whereas telehealth consultations are significantly cheaper. According to a report by the National Center for Health Statistics, the cost of emergency room visits in the U.S. can easily exceed $1,300 per visit, often resulting in hefty bills for both employees and employers.

Lenny Cagno, Director of Strategic Partnerships, notes that this model is ideal for addressing minor health concerns before they escalate. "We've seen many employees benefit from early intervention through telehealth, which prevents minor issues from becoming major health crises," he says. This, in turn, leads to lower overall healthcare costs for companies, as early treatment is generally less expensive than delayed care.

The Financial Benefits for Self-Insured Employers

The financial structure of TEG Health's telehealth services offers significant advantages for self-insured companies. By eliminating the high administrative and management fees typical in traditional insurance models, employers can reduce premiums and reallocate resources to other areas of their business.

Additionally, telehealth services reduce out-of-pocket expenses for employees. Through TEG Health's network, employees face no deductibles or co-pays for services within the plan, making healthcare more accessible. This encourages employees to seek medical attention early, which can prevent more serious—and costly—health issues from arising.

With the ability to conduct regular check-ups and consultations through virtual platforms, companies can also reduce the frequency of costly in-person visits while still maintaining high standards of care. A study by the Employee Benefit Research Institute found that telehealth services can lower annual healthcare costs by an average of 30% for self-insured companies.

Improving Healthcare Transparency and Compliance

Navigating healthcare regulations can be complicated, but TEG Health's telehealth model offers comprehensive support to help companies comply with regulations such as the No Surprise Act and the Price Transparency Rule. These regulations mandate that employees receive clear and upfront information about their healthcare costs, minimizing unexpected charges.

Self-insured companies often struggle to ensure full compliance with these laws, but TEG Health's services include built-in tools for price comparison and cost management. This makes it easier for employees to make informed decisions about their healthcare options and helps employers stay compliant without excessive effort.

"Healthcare compliance is a significant challenge for many employers," explains Neal. "Our services simplify this process, helping companies stay transparent with their employees while avoiding legal pitfalls."

Technology Integration and Efficient Care Delivery

Central to TEG Health's telehealth solution is integrating advanced technology, from seamless patient scheduling to real-time access to medical records. This ensures that employees and healthcare providers have access to the information they need, improving the quality of care while reducing delays.

Moreover, electronic medical record (EMR) integration minimizes paperwork, allowing providers to focus more on patient care than administrative tasks. This level of efficiency benefits both employees and employers by speeding up the entire process from consultation to treatment.

Technology also enables real-time tracking and monitoring of health outcomes, providing self-insured employers with data to make better decisions about their workforce's health needs.