KEY POINTS "The Crown" Season 6 is currently filming in Scotland, England

The show will feature Prince William and Kate Middleton's early relationship

The release date of the Netflix series has not been confirmed

Netflix's "The Crown" Season 6 will explore the beginnings of Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship during their college days.

The historical drama, which is currently filming its sixth and final season, relocated to Scotland, England, since the show now dives into how the relationship between the Prince and Princess of Wales began while studying at the University of St. Andrews back in 2001, according to The Independent.

At the time, Prince William, 40, met his now-wife while they were both studying at the university and ended up living in the same dorm. The pair started as friends before Middleton eventually caught the eye of the prince when she donned a sheer dress for a charity fashion show and started dating in 2003.

Four years later, they briefly ended their relationship. But Prince William proposed to Middleton in November 2010, and the couple officially tied the knot a year later at Westminster Abbey in London. They now share three children, 9-year-old Prince George, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte and 4-year-old Prince Louis.

"The Crown's" cast members were previously spotted filming outside St. Andrews on Wednesday. Ed McVey will be starring as the university-age William, while Meg Bellamy will be playing Middleton, her first-ever professional role, per Independent.

Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West reprise their roles as Diana, Princess of Wales, and Prince Charles, respectively. Imelda Staunton will continue as Queen Elizabeth II, and Jonathan Pryce will remain playing the Duke of Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, Luther Ford has joined the roster of the hit Netflix series' star-studded cast as the teenage Prince Harry.

"The Crown" Season 6 is set during the late '90s and early 2000s. It follows the downfall of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage, leading to their divorce.

The final season will also feature the moments before and after the tragic death of Princess Diana due to a car crash in Paris, France, over 25 years ago, according to British Vogue.

An unnamed source, who is part of the production team, told Deadline that they will not be filming the crash itself, saying, "It's the run-up: the car leaving The Ritz after midnight with paparazzi in pursuit and then the aftermath with the British Ambassador to France swinging into action with the Foreign Office and then the subsequent constitutional aftermath."

The source continued, "We've been dreading getting to this point. The countdown is two weeks, and while we're calmly carrying on, it's fair to acknowledge that there's a certain anxiety; a palpable sense of being slightly on edge. I mean, there's bombshell sensitivity surrounding this one."

Showrunner Peter Morgan also confirmed the source's claims, the outlet noted.

The release date of "The Crown" Season 6 has yet to be confirmed. But since the previous seasons aired between November and December, it's most likely that the final season will hit the streaming giant later this year, What's on Netflix reported.