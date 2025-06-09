Attaining success from the ground up, earning it through sheer determination, missteps, and a sense of purpose, doesn't just build businesses; it crafts legacies. Robert Wood, a serial entrepreneur with a stronghold in Washington, DC, Los Angeles, and San Diego, attests to this. With over three decades of experience, he now leads ventures sharing a philosophy that food must be thoughtful, intentional, and rooted in place and purpose.

Wood's culinary journey began on his aunt's farm in Georgia. Raised in a family where food wasn't just bought but also harvested, Wood's earliest memories are laced with the scent of creamed corn and the brine of fresh-caught shrimp. He spent summers pickling cucumbers, canning tomatoes, and cast-netting seafood around Savannah and Tybee Island. Such a way of life naturally instilled an appreciation for where food comes from.

At 13, Wood was already working in the food industry, washing dishes and preparing vegetables. During his teenage years, he was frying shrimp in beachside shacks. "The work was fast, hot, and gritty, but I loved it," he shares. While enrolled at a university, the pull of the kitchen proved stronger than the classroom. Wood worked 60 hours a week as a sous chef while attending school full-time. Eventually, he dropped out, choosing kitchen work over culinary school when he found the real-world experience more compelling than textbook theory.

That decision paid off quickly. By the age of 23, Wood had become an executive chef. The restaurant received critical acclaim under his leadership. Still, even then, accolades weren't his end goal, but quality was. Frustrated by the lack of local, organic ingredients in the South, Wood established relationships with farmers, fishermen, and ranchers. This grassroots network-building, now a trendy talking point in food circles, was necessary for Wood. "It was the only way to get the kind of ingredients I believed every dish should start with," he says.

In 2008, the financial crash swept through the restaurant industry, and the fine dining establishment where Wood had built his name closed its doors. "It was devastating, but it also gave me a chance to pave my path," he recalls. Wood launched his first business at 29, a local and organic catering and produce distribution company. The vision was right, but the timing was unfortunately wrong. After two years, economic headwinds forced him to shut it down.

The failure didn't deter Wood. He relocated to Washington, DC, where he opened restaurants for others, gaining valuable experience in operations, concept development, and business strategy. The entrepreneurial itch returned eventually. In 2013, Wood began consulting full-time and acquired a stake in EcoCaters, a sustainability-focused catering company. That company would grow into the foundation of his growing food group.

EcoCaters brings eco-conscious, organic catering to the events community, providing delicious and environmentally responsible full-service catering. It stands out for emphasizing seasonal, local ingredients and offering classic and avant-garde dishes made with intention, whether for an intimate wedding or a high-profile corporate event.

In 2015, Wood saw a need for performance nutrition designed for elite athletes but with high-quality ingredients and not mass-produced cafeteria fare. Thus, he created SuperFd Performance Nutrition, a new brand focused on delivering clean, organic meals optimized for performance. This venture, which started as an in-flight catering for athletes on the road, evolved into a nationwide operation, delivering chef-crafted, nutritionist-approved meals across multiple markets.

Serving professional sports teams across major US markets and Toronto, SuperFd has spent a decade preparing nutritious meals for elite athletes. These meals are crafted using organic and locally sourced ingredients to optimize athletic performance, recovery, and longevity. With a logistics-savvy team and a solutions-oriented mindset, SuperFd meets the demanding schedules of top-tier athletes while promoting a message of health, sustainability, and flavor to fans and communities beyond the locker room.

Wood's brands have expanded. However, his values remain the same. His commitment to sustainability is an extension of the way he grew up and how he believes food should be produced. Every ingredient is considered, and every partnership is intentional. From ranchers to regional kitchen partners, Wood's entire system prioritizes quality, community, and ecological responsibility.

"Whether it's an athlete pushing their body to the limit or a family looking to eat cleaner without sacrificing taste, we have the chance to improve lives meal by meal. That's important to me," Wood remarks.

It's worth noting that Wood is also dedicated to creating a healthier kitchen culture. Sober for nearly 15 years, he has witnessed firsthand the toll the industry can take on mental health, and he's vocal about the need for change. He started by replacing toxic kitchen norms, from long hours and aggression, with empathy, education, and support.

Wood now focuses on refining and expanding SuperFd and EcoCaters to ensure they serve clients of any size. Education is a key pillar of his scalability efforts. Wood is committed to continuous learning, not only for himself, as he studies Culinary Medicine, but also for his clients.

Programs like "lunch and learn" and wellness workshops are being embedded into service offerings to help people make better decisions about their health. Officially delving into the "food as medicine" space, Wood, along with esteemed doctors and registered dietitians, is working to create prescription meals that would be covered by insurance and recommended by medical professionals to support specific health conditions.

Robert Wood now owns and operates five businesses across multiple cities. Still, he continues to operate with the urgency and passion of a young chef working the line. He's focused on building a business ecosystem where quality, sustainability, and integrity are non-negotiable.