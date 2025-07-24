Sometimes, the most powerful movements begin with the simplest intentions. Think a child asking for donations instead of birthday presents, or a mother sharing her homemade green sauce with friends. These moments might seem ordinary. However, when led by heart and vision, they can turn into something bigger. Such is the story of 3SonsFoods, LLC, a family-run business founded on love, purpose, and the belief that good food can make a difference.

Based in Katy, Texas, 3SonsFoods began as a venture between a mother and her three sons, united by a goal to enjoy clean, natural food while helping wildlife continue to thrive for generations to come. Luke Johannson, the middle son of the family, was deeply moved by the plight of endangered rhinos from a young age. Instead of asking for toys or video games at his birthday parties, Luke requested that guests donate to the International Rhino Foundation.

"He wanted to do more, to raise more," shares his mother and 3SonsFoods CEO, Traci B. Johannson. "That's when I had an idea. What if we started selling my homemade creamy cilantro sauce to raise money?" That sauce, now famously known as Diablo Verde, became a local sensation. Teachers, neighbors, and friends couldn't get enough. When the orders kept rolling, it was evident it was a business in the making.

With Luke managing inventory and conservation efforts for the rhinos, his older brother Ayden joined in to oversee shipping and logistics. George, the youngest, lent his creative energy to design, marketing, and product development. The trio, led by their fearless and entrepreneurial mom, established 3SonsFoods. From peddling jars by bike and at school to scaling into numerous retail locations across the United States, the brand's growth has been remarkable.

Still, despite its immense growth, 3SonsFoods never lost sight of its purpose. It has remained true to its mission to "Make Sauce. Sell Sauce. Save Wildlife." A portion of every sale of Diablo Verde supports rhino conservation through partnerships with the International Rhino Foundation and the Endangered Rhino Conservation. Over the years, the brand has directly supported anti-poaching units, veterinary care, and habitat protection.

That mission has since expanded. Inspired by Ayden's love for wolves, 3SonsFoods introduced Diablo Vegan, a dairy-free, coconut-cream-based version of the original sauce. Proceeds of this product go to the Saint Francis Wolf Sanctuary. This organization provides lifelong refuge for non-releasable wolves and wolfdogs, educating the public on their ecological importance while offering these majestic animals a life of safety and dignity.

Even George, the youngest son, found a way to weave his love for the ocean into the business. The family is currently developing a Diablo red sauce, a smoky chipotle sauce. A portion of its proceeds is set to benefit marine wildlife and ocean cleanup initiatives.

"We don't see giving back as a marketing strategy. It's in our DNA," Traci emphasizes. "We run lean intentionally so we can give more." 3SonsFoods' operations reflect this ethos, with jar and packaging recycling practices embedded into its day-to-day.

3SonsFoods further stands out for crafting the Diablo lineup with health-conscious consumers in mind. As more people turn to home cooking and embrace wellness-focused lifestyles, the brand meets them where they are. Their sauces are flavorful, versatile, and free of preservatives, gluten, soy, nuts, and synthetic ingredients.

Diablo salsas double as a versatile cooking sauce, elevating meals and transforming simple dishes into something restaurant-worthy. Whether being spooned over roasted veggies, mixed into scrambled eggs, used as an enchilada sauce, or poured over baked salmon for an easy weeknight dinner, these sauces are redefining what salsa can be. With each line available in mild, medium, and hot spice levels, there's something for every palate.

Customer reviews highlight not just a love for the flavor but also a respect for the company's mission, ethics, and authenticity. One shared, "[The Diablo sauce is] so incredibly, phenomenally delicious! I highly recommend trying this sauce. It's delicious and you get to help a good cause, the rhinos."

With its commitment to health and wildlife, it's hardly surprising that 3SonsFoods was named Grand Champion Prize Winner in H-E-B's prestigious "Quest for Texas Best" competition. This milestone propelled the brand into the spotlight. The family and their products have been featured in media outlets, including ABC and FOX.

From humble beginnings in a home kitchen to growing into an award-winning brand, the journey has inspired a loyal following of customers who support 3SonsFoods for both its taste and impact. With Diablo's red sauce on the horizon and continued national retail expansion, the Johannson family has their sights set on scaling the brand while staying rooted in what matters: clean ingredients, inspired cooking, and meaningful giving.