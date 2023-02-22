Rapper Da Brat is pregnant at the age of 48! The rapper, who previously had a heartbreaking miscarriage, shared the good news by flaunting her baby bump.

Brat, whose real name is Shawntae Harris-Dupart, shared a series of photos of herself and her partner, 41-year-old entrepreneur Jesseca Dupart, on Instagram on Tuesday. In the first photo, the rapper can be seen standing alone while holding her baby bump. She was in a red and white outfit.

Dupart can be seen touching the baby bump in the next photo. In another snap, Brat looks straight at the camera while showing off her bump. The couple then looks at each other with a smile.

"BLESSINGS all 2023," Brat wrote. She also thanked a fertility clinic in Georgia in the post.

Brat opened up about her pregnancy journey with People on Tuesday, explaining that she learned a lot about women over the age of 40 during the process.

"It's been quite a journey," she said. "There's a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40. "It started as a joke, we were like, 'We're extending our family!'But then we got a huge response. It was like, 'Oh my God do we want to actually have kids, and if we do, girl, we better hurry up!'"

While Dupart already has three kids from her previous relationship, it is something new for the rapper. Brat explained that she never planned to have children.

"I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me. I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me," she said.

After tying the knot with Dupart in February last year, Brat started to look at her life "differently" and wanted a baby that they can "raise and love unconditionally."

The rapper clarified she never wanted to carry the baby herself. However, Dupart made her change her mind. The first attempt didn't go well for the couple as Brat suffered a miscarriage.

"I had never been so excited about something that I didn't even know I wanted," the rapper said about the miscarriage. "I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me. Luckily, we still had quite a few of her eggs left."

The couple chose an anonymous donor for their baby and now, the rapper is 18 weeks pregnant.