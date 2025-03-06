A Democratic representative stated that her viral sign reading "This is not normal" in protest ahead of President Donald Trump's congressional address represented an "SOS to the world."

New Mexico Rep. Melanie Stansbury expressed that "the things that [Trump and his administration] are doing are not only not normal, they are illegal," during a Wednesday appearance on CNN.

We are not going to sit around and normalize the things Donald Trump and his Administration are doing.



Because the things he’s doing are not normal and, in many cases, are not legal.



That’s why he’s losing in the courts, in Congress, and in our communities. pic.twitter.com/qNDEgseDw6 — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) March 6, 2025

"He is dismantling federal agencies; he is firing thousands of federal workers. They are laying off veterans, teachers, military and they are harming our communities, and he is cozying up to our foreign adversaries at the same time," Stansbury said.

"I think it's critical that we don't normalize this behavior, so I'll just say that my sign was an SOS to the world, and I think I communicated what I intended to," the representative continued.

Stansbury could be seen holding the sign up as Trump walked into the chamber and began greeting other congressman on Tuesday. Texas Rep. Lance Gooden then snatched the sign away and threw it up into the air.

"Now, I think my Republican colleague's behavior was unbecoming of the institution, but welcome to Trump's world – we are living in MAGA land right now," Stansbury said in the interview.

Trump was protested by Democratic legislators in a variety of ways during his address to Congress. Some lawmakers brought black paddle signs with phrases such as like "False," "Protect Veterans," "Save Medicaid" and "Musk Steals" emblazoned onto them, and held them up as Trump delivered his remarks. Other lawmakers wore pink in silent protest and solidarity with women, The Hill reported.

Texas Rep. Al Green heckled the 47th President during his speech, yelling "you don't have a mandate," before being escorted out of the room by security to applause from Republicans.

"I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or make them stand and smile or applaud," Trump said, referring to Democrats.

"I could find a cure to the most devastating diseases. A disease that would wipe out entire nations, or announce the answers to the greatest economy in history...and these people sitting right here will not clap, will not stand and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements," the president added.

Originally published on Latin Times