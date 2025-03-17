Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has been forced to postpone his book tour due to "security concerns" stemming from planned protests at multiple events Schumer was scheduled to attend.

Mr. Schumer just announced he’s postponing his book tour for “security reasons” in the midst of planned protests this week over his caving to Trump and Musk. Sounds like he didn’t want to face the music. This isn’t leadership. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) March 17, 2025

Schumer begins a book tour this week. PROTEST



Mon 3/17 7pm Central Library, Baltimore

Wed 3/19 Politics & Prose, DC 7pm

Thursday 3/20 at the Weizman, DC 12:30PM

Sunday 3/23 · 3pm Moss Theatre Santa Monica, CA

Mon 4/21 MJCCA Atlanta 7:30PM — Mr. Fox (@ZorroFantastic0) March 14, 2025

Schumer had been set to attend various events in Baltimore, Washington, New York City and Philadelphia this week in order to promote his new book, "Antisemitism in America: A Warning." However, all of these events have been postponed.

"Due to security concerns, Senator Schumer's book events are being rescheduled," a spokesperson for Schumer said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The protests need to continue. They should never stop. Protest his stupid fucking book tour next week. Make his life as uncomfortable as possible. Until he resigns, Chuck Schumer shall not know peace. — Jeffrey Kahn (@JeffEKahn) March 14, 2025

Websites advertising the events were also updated on Monday morning to display information about the rescheduling.

"Senator Schumer's book tour events during the week of March 17 are being postponed for security reasons. We will work to reschedule this event at a later date," the websites read.

Protest Schumer's book tour — dates in Baltimore, NYC, DC, Philly, California, Atlanta — Justice4all (@JamesLindholm1) March 15, 2025

Prior to the rescheduling, social media users quickly encouraged one another to attend the events outlined on Schumer's book tour and engage in protest.

"If you're in the DC, MD, VA region and want to let Chuck Schumer know how you feel about his flip flopping, lying and betrayal, he is giving a talk in DC about his book on Wednesday, March 19th at 7 pm (doors open at 6 pm). A great time for a peaceful protest with signs," one user had said.

If you're in the DC, MD, VA region and want to let Chuck Schumer know how you feel about his flip flopping, lying and betrayal, he is giving a talk in DC about his book on Wednesday, March 19th at 7 pm (doors open at 6 pm).



a great time for a peaceful protest with signs. pic.twitter.com/1YISmTDeWA — Leia (@TheSWPrincess) March 16, 2025

"Here is a list of @chuckschumer book tour dates, just in case y'all want to show up to buy a book or otherwise express your thoughts on #SurrenderSchumer," wrote another.

Here is a list of @chuckschumer book tour dates, just in case y'all want to show up to buy a book or otherwise express your thoughts on #SurrenderSchumer pic.twitter.com/SvrHpW0Q0C — RL Miller aka RLMiller on BlueSkies (@RL_Miller) March 14, 2025

"just a friendly PSA if you have any thoughts you'd like to share with chuck schumer on recent events, he's going on a BOOK TOUR," wrote a third.

just a friendly PSA if you have any thoughts you’d like to share with chuck schumer on recent events, he’s going on a BOOK TOUR 🫠 next week and i’m sure he would love it to be packed no reason pic.twitter.com/D99Y5fVAT3 — Amy aka Scarlet Witch of Sports (@AmyHarber) March 15, 2025

The planned protests were in response to the House Democrat opting to support a Republican-backed spending bill in the upper chamber of Congress last week to prevent government shutdown, a move that earned him praise from President Donald Trump.

"Congratulations to Chuck Schumer for doing the right thing — Took 'guts' and courage! The big Tax Cuts, L.A. fire fix, Debt Ceiling Bill, and so much more, is coming. We should all work together on that very dangerous situation," Trump wrote to Truth Social on Friday.

"A non pass would be a Country destroyer, approval will lead us to new heights. Again, really good and smart move by Senator Schumer. This could lead to something big for the USA, a whole new direction and beginning!" he continued.

Schumer was one of nine democrats to vote in favor of the bill.

Originally published by Latin Times.