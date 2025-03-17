Chuck Schumer Forced to Postpone Book Tour After Turning on Dems in Funding Vote Prompts 'Security Concerns'
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has been forced to postpone his book tour due to "security concerns" stemming from planned protests at multiple events Schumer was scheduled to attend.
Schumer had been set to attend various events in Baltimore, Washington, New York City and Philadelphia this week in order to promote his new book, "Antisemitism in America: A Warning." However, all of these events have been postponed.
"Due to security concerns, Senator Schumer's book events are being rescheduled," a spokesperson for Schumer said in a statement, according to Reuters.
Websites advertising the events were also updated on Monday morning to display information about the rescheduling.
"Senator Schumer's book tour events during the week of March 17 are being postponed for security reasons. We will work to reschedule this event at a later date," the websites read.
Prior to the rescheduling, social media users quickly encouraged one another to attend the events outlined on Schumer's book tour and engage in protest.
"If you're in the DC, MD, VA region and want to let Chuck Schumer know how you feel about his flip flopping, lying and betrayal, he is giving a talk in DC about his book on Wednesday, March 19th at 7 pm (doors open at 6 pm). A great time for a peaceful protest with signs," one user had said.
"Here is a list of @chuckschumer book tour dates, just in case y'all want to show up to buy a book or otherwise express your thoughts on #SurrenderSchumer," wrote another.
"just a friendly PSA if you have any thoughts you'd like to share with chuck schumer on recent events, he's going on a BOOK TOUR," wrote a third.
The planned protests were in response to the House Democrat opting to support a Republican-backed spending bill in the upper chamber of Congress last week to prevent government shutdown, a move that earned him praise from President Donald Trump.
"Congratulations to Chuck Schumer for doing the right thing — Took 'guts' and courage! The big Tax Cuts, L.A. fire fix, Debt Ceiling Bill, and so much more, is coming. We should all work together on that very dangerous situation," Trump wrote to Truth Social on Friday.
"A non pass would be a Country destroyer, approval will lead us to new heights. Again, really good and smart move by Senator Schumer. This could lead to something big for the USA, a whole new direction and beginning!" he continued.
Schumer was one of nine democrats to vote in favor of the bill.
