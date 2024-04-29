Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump reportedly met in Miami, Florida, on Sunday morning to discuss potential collaboration during the general election.

The two Florida Republicans appear prepared to set aside their feud from the presidential primary with the meeting, organized by Florida real estate broker Steve Witkoff.

A Trump campaign representative said it was a "productive meeting arranged at the behest of Gov. DeSantis."

Washington Post, which reported it first, said the two met for several hours, during which DeSantis pledged support to Trump.

Trump's team is banking on DeSantis leveraging his fundraising connections to bolster their campaign finances for the general election.

DeSantis showcased his fundraising prowess during his 2022 Florida reelection bid, amassing a record-breaking sum of over $200 million. But, he directed a significant portion of those funds into a political action committee for an unsuccessful presidential bid.

While Trump faces fundraising challenges compared to President Joe Biden, DeSantis boasts a robust network of affluent supporters, which could help bridge the financial disparity. DeSantis also appeals to a segment of the Republican base fatigued by Trump's leadership style.

For DeSantis, forging a closer alliance with Trump carries strategic advantages. His strained relationship with Trump has been seen as detrimental to his political aspirations, especially after Trump's resounding victory over him in the primary.

But the relationship between Trump and DeSantis soured after that as the governor refrained from actively supporting Trump afterward.

He subtly criticized Trump, expressing displeasure with how he and his team treated him during the primary. DeSantis's remarks about Trump's inner circle, suggesting lingering animosity from past interactions, further strained relations between the two camps.

Following DeSantis's criticisms, Chris LaCivita, a key figure in Trump's team, disparaged DeSantis as a "sad little man."

Despite the animosity, Trump has demonstrated a capacity for forgiveness and pragmatism, particularly when it aligns with his interests.

While the two have never shared a particularly close personal relationship, Trump did endorse DeSantis in his successful 2018 Florida governor bid, once regarding him as a rising star within the Republican Party.

Recently, DeSantis hosted a donor event at a Florida resort, prompting speculation among those close to him about a potential presidential run in 2028.

During the Republican primary, Trump reportedly told people close to him that he wants to hurt DeSantis's prospects for 2028. However, his attention has since shifted to targeting Biden and dealing with his own legal challenges.

Trump's allies suggest that he would view DeSantis's fundraising efforts favorably in the meantime.