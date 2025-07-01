When Borum Ahn walks into a space, she sees more than just walls, windows, and floor plans. This entrepreneur, with 16 years of expertise under her helm, sees the untold story of the space; the people who will inhabit it, the energy it needs to carry, the culture it should reflect, and just as deeply, the lives she can change through her business.

As the founder of both Borum Design + Build, a full-service interior architecture firm, and Form + Flow, a custom furniture dealership and manufacturer, Borum delivers far more than bespoke spaces and elegant furniture. Her companies operate with a profoundly personal mission: every project helps her support the fight against human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

"I am a survivor of human trafficking," Borum shares. "At 14, I was kidnapped and held captive for days. I escaped, but the trauma followed me for decades. I didn't talk about it for 25 years. But eventually, I realized that sharing my story was not just for my personal healing, but there was a greater purpose in it. It became a testimony that would heal many others."

Today, Borum's work bridges two worlds: high-end, innovative interior design and hands-on advocacy for the freedom and restoration of women and children. Her businesses serve as a vehicle for both.

Borum Design + Build positions itself as a one-stop shop for commercial interior design, permitting, construction, and installation. It's a comprehensive design + build experience with clients ranging from financial institutions to startups to luxury residential developers.

But the real foundation of the company is something intangible: empathy.

"We design experiences, not just spaces," says Borum. "That means we understand our clients' stories, cultures, and values. And we use that understanding to shape environments that support their success."

Together with her husband, architect Ji Ahn, the firm handles everything in-house. From space planning to construction and furniture installation, they streamline the process and act as advocates for the client throughout. Ji, who also brings over 15 years of architectural and permitting expertise, sees construction as "an opportunity to connect and solve challenges."

The pair brings an obsessive attention to detail, whether it's understanding the joinery of a kitchen cabinet or ensuring a design drawing is executed precisely on site. "It's not just about form and function," Borum says. "It's about people. We ask: How will people experience this space? How will it make them feel, and what will it inspire?"

That philosophy came to life in a recent project for a Financial Advisory Firm in San Francisco. The Borum Design team helped the client find the perfect new headquarters, taking cues from the city's natural landscape to inspire tranquil, modern interiors. They created both communal zones and quiet work areas, and incorporated client logos as artwork, turning the walls into a story of achievement and partnership.

While Borum Design + Build reimagines space, Form + Flow redefines what furniture can stand for.

The sister company manufactures custom furnishings and offers high-end pieces, especially for commercial spaces, with every item designed and built in-house. From ergonomic chairs to sculptural tables, Form + Flow combines international design influences with practical elegance.

Beyond creating beautiful spaces, Borum's mission is fueled when her two companies sponsor individuals to be part of anti-trafficking mission trips abroad. In one initiative, her team prepared and distributed food packs to women forced to work on 'Red Streets' in tourist areas, each meal accompanied by a card that read: 'If you want freedom, call this number.'

Borum explains, "Those food packs are more than meals; they're a symbol of hope and a lifeline."

The next frontier of Borum's work is something she's calling 'career redemption.' In partnership with advocacy groups and mission teams, her companies are hosting career fairs for survivors of trafficking; women who've chosen to leave exploitation behind and reclaim their identities. The founder further shares, "We start with sisterhood. We talk about trauma, self-worth, and healing. Then we help them build resumes, find mentorship, and discover purpose."

The long-term goal? Empowering survivors to enter careers in design, construction, or any industry that sparks joy. "I want these women to have the opportunities that I've had, to go on to be great leaders, women of influence, or anyone they truly want to be," says Borum. She doesn't shy away from the gravity of her mission — if anything, she invites others to share in it. "When you work with us, you're not just receiving a beautiful space," she says. "You're part of the fight. You're part of the healing. You're giving someone their future back."

In an industry dominated by surface-level aesthetics, Borum Ahn's work is a bold reminder: design can do more. Design can heal. Design can rescue. And when anchored in purpose, it can even change the world.