The Coca-Cola company has drawn ire from social media users after caving to President Donald Trump's demands to change the ingredients of their iconic drink.

Trump took to social media to advocate for the company to manufacture its iconic drink with real cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup.

"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so. I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You'll see. It's just better!" Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Thursday.

The Coca-Cola company sweetens products manufactured in the US with high fructose corn syrup, whereas products manufactured in other countries, such as in Mexico, are sweetened with cane sugar. Whether or not Mexican Coke is better than US Coke is a highly debated topic amongst soda enjoyers.

The drinks company then announced in a press release that it would be launching "an offering made with U.S. cane sugar to expand its Trademark Coca-Cola product range."

Social media users took to online platforms to mock the company for seemingly bending to the 47th President's will, further stating that this "new" product was just Mexican Coke.

"How is this different than Mexican Coke?" questioned one user.

"At that point I'll just buy the Mexican coke lol," concurred another.

"It's called Mexican Coke available in stores now," a third said.

"Mexican Coke for all," added a fourth.

"Will they repackage Mexican Coke and call it Trump Coke?" joked another.

Coca-Cola has not responded to confused fans.

Originally published on Latin Times