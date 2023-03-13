KEY POINTS The initial recall was announced back in February

The expansion comes following an investigation prompted by Purina

Affected customers should stop feeding the product to their pets

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company previously voluntarily recalled certain dry dog food products over concerns about Vitamin D toxicity. It is now expanding the recall to add new codes.

The problem with the recalled Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dry dog food is that it may contain elevated vitamin D levels, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announcement. The issue was reportedly brought about by a supplier error.

"The expansion comes following an investigation prompted by Purina that uncovered new information about a production error from a U.S. supplier that was made only to this specific formula and resulted in potentially elevated levels of vitamin D," Purina noted.

The recall affects the Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) in 8-lb (UPC Code 38100 19190) and 20-lb (UPC Code 38100 19192) bags. The first eight characters of the production codes noted in the earlier recall were 2249 1082, 2250 1082, 2276 1082, 2277 1082, 2290 1082, 2360 1082 and 2361 1082.

The expansion adds 2213 1082 and 2214 1082 as the first eight characters to look out for. These, according to the announcement, "precede the production dates of the previously recalled lots."

These products are said to have been distributed "throughout" the U.S. via veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina Professionals and certain other stores that could validate prescriptions.

"No other Purina pet carer products are affected," the announcement clarified.

Pet parents who find that the product in their possession is affected are being advised to stop feeding it to their pets. Instead, they should throw it away in a container in such a way that other animals won't be able to access it.

Moreover, pet parents should also be on the lookout for signs of vitamin D toxicity in their pets. This includes loss of appetite, drooling, vomiting, increased urination and weight loss. They should contact their veterinarian if their dogs exhibit these signs while on the diet.

As the FDA explained, vitamin D is "essential" for dogs. But very high levels of it may lead to "serious health problems" in them. As a fat-soluble vitamin, it's not as easily excreted in urine as water-soluble vitamins are. Instead, it ends up getting stored in the fat tissue and causes problems. This may lead to liver failure or even death.

In the initial recall in February, for instance, the company noted two separate confirmed cases of dogs presenting with signs of vitamin D toxicity after they consumed the diet. Both of the dogs recovered once they stopped the diet.

Customers who have questions about the recall may contact Purina at 1-800-345-5678.

"We sincerely apologize to pet owners and veterinarians for the concerns and inconvenience this recall has caused," Purina noted. "As pet experts and pet parents ourselves, the health and well-being of pets is our top priority, and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure this error is never repeated."