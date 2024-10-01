Former President Donald Trump backed out of a scheduled interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes" expressing concerns over potential live fact-checking.

CBS News said in a statement Tuesday that Trump initially agreed to participate in the prime-time election special. In response, Trump's campaign communications director, Steven Cheung, claimed that discussions were never finalized.

"Leading up to the candidate hour, Trump, through campaign spokespeople, was the first candidate to accept the "60 Minutes" request to be interviewed," a CBS News statement read.

After CBS News publicized that Trump had pulled out of the interview in an X post, Cheung promptly replied and expressed dissatisfaction with the idea of fact-checking during the interview.

"Fake News," Cheung wrote on X. "60 Minutes begged for an interview, even after they were caught lying about Hunter Biden's laptop back in 2020. There were initial discussions, but nothing was ever scheduled or locked in. They also insisted on doing live fact-checking, which is unprecedented."

The alleged cancellation leaves Vice President Kamala Harris' interview as a significant opportunity for her to connect with voters just weeks before the election.

Harris is scheduled to appear on the special edition of "60 Minutes" this upcoming Monday, October 7.