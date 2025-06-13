A rare earthquake jolted the northern suburbs of Denver, in the area of the Mile High City, just after sunrise, catching many Colorado residents completely off guard.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck at 6:08 a.m. The epicenter was located roughly 3 miles southwest of Dacono, a small town just off Interstate 25. While USGS didn't classify the tremor as large, it was shallow and strong enough to be widely felt across Denver's northern corridor, including Thornton, Broomfield, Erie, and even some parts of Boulder.

On social media, people described the quake as "a boom," "a rolling thud," and "like someone dropped a dumpster outside my bedroom." Others said it rattled kitchen shelves and startled their pets. No injuries or damage were reported, but the moment definitely shook up the city's usual Friday morning routine.

This is the closest earthquake to the Denver metro area I’ve seen in a long time. pic.twitter.com/HEXacHroXf — GSD (@2c2h1d) June 13, 2025

Why This Quake Matters

Earthquakes aren't unheard of in Colorado, but they're rare in urban centers like Denver, and even more rare when they're felt clearly. Most quakes in the state occur far from populated areas, deep underground, or are too faint to notice.

This one? It hit near the surface and close to home.

Colorado does sit on a series of ancient faults, part of the Rio Grande Rift system, but seismic activity is typically low. In fact, this is the most noticeable quake near Denver in years. For context, the state averages about 20 perceptible earthquakes per year, and most never make headlines.

Before today's tremor, the nearest previous quake felt near Denver occurred on May 20, 2025, also near the northern metro region, but outside the immediate suburban area

The strongest earthquake in the area in the past three decades happened in 1994.

I was there in 94 and Denver has had earthquakes before

DEC 1994 brought a surprise stretching from the Tri-Lakes area to the Denver metro area thanks to an earthquake. “At 12:06 p.m., a 4.0 earthquake rocked the region, shaking houses” according to the NWSDec 23, 2024 — Rose Biss (@BissmeyerRose) June 13, 2025

Colorado's big one

However, the most powerful quake in Colorado's recorded history happened in 1882. It hit the northern Front Range, centered near Fort Collins, felt strongly in Denver (~60 mi away) with Modified Mercalli intensity VII (very strong). It cracked walls, shattered plaster, disabled electrical generators, and cut power in Denver. Estimates range from magnitude 6.2 to 6.6. This event remains the benchmark for seismic strength in the region.

Originally published on Latin Times