US President Donald Trump was met with loud boos and jeers during the opening night of Les Misérables at the Kennedy Centre in Washington DC on 11 June 2025. It was his first high-profile appearance at the venue since appointing himself chairman. Some audience members applauded, chanting 'USA', while others turned their backs, turning the evening into a politically charged spectacle.

Divided Audience Reflects Show's Themes

The mixed reaction echoed the musical's core themes of revolution and redemption. While some welcomed President Trump's presence, critics voiced concern over his conservative changes at the Centre. These included the cancellation of Pride-themed events and drag performances.

Drag Artists Lead Pride Month Protest

Outside the venue, drag performers and LGBTQ+ activists staged a protest timed for World Pride Month. They waved placards and chanted against the president's record on LGBTQ+ rights and his role in cancelling inclusive programming. Organisers said his presence at such a symbolic event was a direct affront to the values of Pride.

Performers Boycott in Silent Protest

Reports suggest at least ten members of the touring cast chose not to perform. Though not officially confirmed, sources close to the production say these absences were a silent protest. Many in the arts community remain critical of the president's track record on inclusion and expression.

A Cultural Institution Under Fire

The Kennedy Centre, long regarded as a champion of diversity, is now seen by some as politically compromised. President Trump's leadership and appointments to cultural boards have led to concerns over censorship and the politicisation of the arts. Several artists and board members have stepped down in response.

Supporters claim the Centre is simply shifting direction. However, the decision to cut Pride events and reshape programming has fuelled fears of artistic regression.

Night of Protest Raises Big Questions

The evening raised more than £7.8 million (US$10 million) for the Centre. Yet the backlash highlighted deep divisions in American culture. Protesters outside and dissent within the audience made clear that the president's appearance was not just symbolic — it was controversial.

What It Means

Public response : Cheers met boos in a rare clash of culture and politics on stage.

: Cheers met boos in a rare clash of culture and politics on stage. LGBTQ+ backlash : Pride Month protests spotlight ongoing concerns over rights and visibility.

: Pride Month protests spotlight ongoing concerns over rights and visibility. Art vs politics: The Kennedy Centre must choose whether to protect creative freedom or bow to political tides.

Final Word

President Trump's appearance sparked more than applause or protest. It ignited a national debate on culture, politics and identity. As the arts and politics grow more entangled, institutions like the Kennedy Centre face mounting pressure to define what they stand for. The curtain may have fallen on Les Misérables, but the larger drama continues.

Originally published on IBTimes UK