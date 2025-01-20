President Trump will hold an Oval Office signing event hours after his inauguration on Monday.

He will take the oath of office as the 47th president at noon in Washington, D.C.

At 5 p.m. he is holding an Oval Office ceremony to sign dozens of new executive orders. Trump has promised to roll back many of Biden policies.

C-SPAN and other news networks will carry the event live and it can also be streamed on the C-SPAN website.

Among the executive orders Trump will sign will be that the federal government will recognize only two genders: male and female, the Associated Press reported.

Trump is also expected to sign actions surrounding immigration.

And he is set to declare an energy emergency to boost U.S. energy production, GlobalData reported.

One thing he reportedly won't do on his first day is sign any tariff increases, the Wall Street Journal reported.

After the signing ceremony, Trump is expected to make appearances at several balls being held in the nation's capital to mark his inauguration.