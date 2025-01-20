President-elect Donald Trump will officially be inaugurated on Monday, Jan. 20, marking the start of his second term as President of the United States.

The ceremony will follow a long-standing tradition, with the president-elect taking the oath of office to formally assume power and usher in the new administration. Inauguration Day represents the transfer of presidential power from one administration to the next within the executive branch.

According to the 20th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, a president's four-year term concludes at noon on Jan. 20, and the president-elect is sworn in shortly thereafter. This transfer from the Biden administration to the Trump administration will be the central moment of the day, reports CBS News.

Planned Events For Inauguration Day

The inaugural ceremonies are meticulously planned by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, which is led by Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota this year. The committee has organized eight key events, and the theme for this year's ceremonies is "Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise."

Here's a breakdown of the events scheduled for the day.

What Time Does Trump's Inauguration Start?

The inauguration ceremony is set to begin around 11:30 a.m. ET, with Trump taking the oath of office at approximately noon. The formal swearing-in will mark the official start of his second term.

While the ceremony was originally planned to take place on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, the president-elect opted to move the event indoors to the Capitol Rotunda due to cold temperatures in Washington, D.C.

According to Washington's tourism department, security screening gates typically open at 5 a.m. CT, followed by music and the official opening remarks, reports NBC.

The Inauguration Day ceremonies will be broadcast on major news networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, CSPAN, and Fox News.

How Long Will The Ceremony Last?

There is no set time for how long the inauguration ceremony will last. When President Trump was inaugurated in 2017 and President Joe Biden in 2021, the proceedings had lasted around an hour.

Detailed Schedule Of Events

According to the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, the event will unfold as follows:

Musical Prelude: The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Combined Choirs and "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band will perform.

Opening Remarks: Senator Amy Klobuchar will call the ceremony to order.

Invocation: Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York, and Rev. Franklin Graham will deliver the invocation.

Performance: Opera singer Christopher Macchio, known as America's Tenor, will sing "Oh, America!"

Swearing-in of Vice President JD Vance: Justice Brett Kavanaugh will administer the vice presidential oath. Justice Kavanaugh was nominated by Trump in 2018.

Performance: Country music star Carrie Underwood will join the Armed Forces Chorus and the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club to perform "America the Beautiful".

Swearing-in of President Donald Trump: Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the presidential oath to Trump.

Performance: The Naval Academy Glee Club will return to sing "The Battle Hymn of the Republic".

Inaugural Address: President Trump will deliver his inaugural speech, outlining his vision for the next four years.

Post-Swearing-In Activities

After the swearing-in ceremony, Trump will proceed to the President's Room in the U.S. Capitol, where he will sign various nominations, memorandums, proclamations, or executive orders in a formal signing ceremony. This event will be attended by members of Congress and other dignitaries.

Next, the newly sworn-in president and vice president will attend the Inaugural Luncheon in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.

Following the luncheon, Trump and Vance will step outside to the East Front steps of the Capitol to review military troops during the Pass in Review.

Inaugural Parade At Capital One Arena

Due to the cold weather, the traditional parade down Pennsylvania Avenue has been relocated to Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, D.C. This parade will feature remarks from President Trump and include performances by various marching bands.

Trump will return to the White House for a special ceremony in the Oval Office, where he is expected to sign new executive orders.

Inaugural Balls And Performances

Three major inaugural balls will take place later in the evening:

Commander in Chief Inaugural Ball: This event, dedicated to military service members, will feature performances by Rascal Flatts and Parker McCollum. Trump is expected to speak.

Liberty Inaugural Ball: Geared toward Trump's supporters, this ball will feature performances by Nelly, Jason Aldean, and The Village People. Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks here as well.

Starlight Inaugural Ball: The final ball of the evening will be headlined by Gavin DeGraw, with President Trump speaking to a crowd of major donors and supporters.

Farewell To Outgoing President Biden

A formal farewell ceremony will take place for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as they depart the Capitol, marking the end of their administration.

Closing Remarks And Benediction

The inauguration will conclude with a benediction by various religious leaders, including Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman of Yeshiva University, Imam Husham Al-Husainy of the Karbalaa Islamic Education Center, Pastor Lorenzo Sewell of 180 Church Detroit, and Rev. Father Frank Mann of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn.

The National Anthem will be performed by Christopher Macchio, bringing the event to a close.