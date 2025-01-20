President Biden has issued a preemptive pardon to Anthony Fauci, Joint Chiefs of Staff of Mark Milley and members of the Congressional committee that investigated the Jan. 6th attack on the Capitol.

Fauci was the director of the National Insitute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during the Covid pandemic.

He has been vilified by some on the far right for his role in closures, mask rules and vaccine policy.

"The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense," Biden said in a statement. "Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country."

This is a developing story.