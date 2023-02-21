Former President Donald Trump's growing feud with Rupert Murdoch's media establishments continues to boil over, this time gaining steam behind Fox News and the New York Post's coverage of Trump's ascending rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Over the weekend, the New York Post, one of the nation's top tabloid newspapers under the Murdoch umbrella, published an extensive profile of DeSantis, exploring his potential 2024 White House bid.

The article triggered an angry social media post from the former president in which he labeled the profile a "puff piece."

"In writer Salena Zito's Fake News 'puff piece' about DeSantis, which supposedly appeared in the dying New York Post, which is way down in readership just like FoxNews is way down in Ratings, why doesn't she mention that he wants to cut Social Security & Medicare, loves losers like Jeb Bush, Paul Ryan, and Karl Rove, and it getting CLOBBERED in the polls by me," Trump wrote on Sunday on Truth Social. "DeSantis is a RINO who is trying to hide his past. I don't read the New York Post anymore. It has become Fake News, just like Fox & WSJ!"

Trump often uses the term "RINO" — Republican In Name Only — to disparage his Republican adversaries.

On Tuesday, Trump ripped into another Murdoch property, Fox News, for its favorable coverage of DeSantis.

"So interesting to watch FoxNews cover the small and unenthusiastic 139 person crowd in Staten Island for DeSantis, but stay as far away as possible from coverage of the thousands of people, many unable to get in, at the Club 47 event in West Palm Beach, Florida," Trump posted to Truth Social on Tuesday.

"I call FoxNews the RINO Network, and their DOWN BIG Ratings accurately reflect the name. If FAKE NEWS CNN was smart, which they're not, they'd go Conservative & "All Trump, All the Time," like in 2016, and become a Ratings Juggernaut," he added.

The pointed reaction from Trump comes just days after the revelation that top executives and hosts at Fox News never believed his baseless election fraud claims following the 2020 presidential election, and secretly referred to them as "crazy stuff."

Throughout most of his presidency, Trump could dependably rely on favorable coverage from Murdoch-owned media outlets, but following the events of Jan. 6, the support has dwindled.

Some of the top Fox News hosts remain supportive of Trump, but the network's news segments about the former president have notably grown increasingly cool in recent months.

Among the most striking indictments of Trump's struggling relationship with the New York Post came after his 2024 presidential announcement, when the tabloid buried its story on his kickoff event inside its print edition with a smaller headline on the front reading "Florida man makes announcement."

Trump has maintained a slight lead over DeSantis in potential 2024 matchup polls, but as enthusiasm for the former president has clearly diminished, he has remained mum on his interest in running.