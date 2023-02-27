KEY POINTS Drake hinted at plans to stop making music in the coming years

The rapper said he won't "force" himself to "compete"

Drake said he's not ready to retire yet as he plans to continue making "extremely interesting" projects

Drake got candid about his music career and hinted that he's considering retiring in the coming years.

The 36-year-old "Hotline Bling" hitmaker opened up about his thoughts on his future in the music industry during an interview with Lil Yachty, published on his Futuremood YouTube channel Friday.

"Well, I think on a broader scale, I think I'm at the point now where I just [want to] — I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day — but I feel like I'm kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit," Drake told the 25-year-old "Poland" rapper, in response to the latter's question on what else the Canada native aims to achieve following his massive success.

The Grammy winner went on to share that he has watched other musicians get addicted to being in the "competitive space" that is the music industry.

"Sometimes, it will baffle you, like, 'why are these people still making attempts [of] trying to be present in the space?' Then you'll realize that their needs and desires and their soul were probably fed for so long off of being a guy or 'the guy' that they can't let it go," Drake said.

Drake explained that he's not yet ready for a full-on retirement but hinted that he plans to stop making music when he feels he has nothing left to say that's new.

"I guess what's left for me is just to find a way to gracefully — I'm not ready now — but to continue making projects that are extremely interesting and hopefully cherished by people, and then to find the right time to say, 'I can't wait to see what the next generation does,'" he added.

The rapper, born Aubrey Drake Graham, assured Lil Yachty that it didn't mean that he was saying goodbye to the music industry entirely, explaining, "I'll still be around to work with people or do a show here or there. But I'm not going to force myself to compete. I would love to just see what the next generation does. whenever that time is. So, I guess that's the one thing that I want for myself really badly."

The "Degrassi: The Next Generation" alum has achieved massive success over the past 13 years, releasing chart-topping singles, seven full-length studio albums, three mixtapes, several EPs and collaborative singles with other famous rappers, including Future, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill and Travis Scott, among others.

His latest album, "Honestly, Nevermind," was released last year and earned him his 11th No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 music chart with the track "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 Savage.

Drake has sold more digital singles than any other artist in the United States and currently holds the record for most Billboard Music Awards with 34 wins, according to Us Weekly.

Most recently, Drake headlined H.Wood Group and Uncommon Entertainment's "Homecoming" Super Bowl party earlier this month at Scottsdale, Arizona's Hangar One, performing in front of 1,500 people, including VIP guests such as Alex Rodriguez, Michael Strahan, Serena Williams, Cher and her boyfriend Alexander Edwards.