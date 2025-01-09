KEY POINTS $DUCK will list on OKX for spot trading on Jan. 16

77% of $DUCK tokens will be allocated for the community and ecosystem

DuckChain claims to be the 'consumer layer of mass adoption'

DUCK, the governance token of consumer blockchain layer DuckChain, is a hot topic in the cryptocurrency community as crypto holders talk about the crypto coin's unique "tokenomics" compared to other tokens in the market, but it's also getting some backlash for its airdrop allocations.

The token's listing announcement for spot trading on crypto exchange giant OKX Thursday was also a big driver of community engagement, but the bigger story is DUCK's tokenomics that impressed many crypto users.

$DUCK to List on OKX for Spot Trading

OKX, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges by trading volume, announced Thursday that DUCK/USDT will be available for spot trading on Jan. 16, marking a major milestone in the governance token's journey toward broader adoption.

Many prominent teams and figures in the crypto space congratulated the DuckChain team in their latest achievement. After all, not every governance token gets a listing announcement as early as DUCK did.

Big congrats to our partner! 🦆🦆🦆 $DUCK gets listing on #OKX ! — Meson Finance (@mesonfi) January 8, 2025

So what's with the DUCK coin and why is it a hot trend on Crypto Twitter?

DuckChain – A Bridge Toward Mass Crypto Adoption?

The Open Network (TON) is recognized by a growing number of crypto analysts and observers as the ecosystem that has been playing a major role in broader blockchain adoption.

DuckChain could be called a rising bridge in the same way TON is in bridging the gap toward mass adoption. The network links to TON and other major blockchain ecosystems. It describes itself as "the consumer layer of mass adoption."

Such a claim has weight. DuckChain is integrated with Bitget Wallet and also with UXLINK. It was also designed to cater to the giant world of Telegram, helping bring the messaging platform's billions of users onchain.

What is $DUCK?

DUCK is DuckChain's governance token. Crypto users have been impressed by the tokenomics – the economic design and rewards or incentives that come with cryptocurrencies.

As per the DuckChain team, a whopping 77% of all DUCK tokens will be allocated to the community and the ecosystem – a percentage much, much bigger than that allocated for other crypto communities.

Investors will get 10% of the token supply, the team also gets 10%, and advisors will receive 3% of the crypto coin's 10 billion total supply. The initial circulating supply has been set at 59%.

DUCK tokens will be released over a period of 48 months. Notably, no team, investor, or advisor token allocation will be released during the first 12 months of the token's launch.

The team said DUCK will be available across multiple chains, including on TON, DuckChain, Arbitrum, Base and other platforms in the future.

The official listing for DUCK is set for Jan. 16. "Listing is just the first step. We will use $DUCK to build the DuckChain ecosystem and drive crypto mass adoption," the team said.

Mixed Reactions to Airdrop

Thursday's token airdrop was celebrated by many DuckChain users, but there were mixed reactions in the broader crypto space.

One user said he received over, 1000 DUCK coins. Some said they received around 200 tokens, while others are already calling the airdrop a disaster, arguing that he only received 400 coins even with his referrals, star purchases, and money spent on minting non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

There were various other figures from users, but in general, holders are divided about the way the airdrop was handled.

It remains to be seen whether DUCK can retain the momentum and get more support in the lead-up to the token's official listing.