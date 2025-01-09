KEY POINTS Participants who scan a QR code at the CES 2025 BioMatrix booth will get 180 $PoY tokens

There are also other signup bonuses exclusively for CES 2025 participants

AC Future is a developer of smart and sustainable transformable homes

CES 2025 is underway, and with so many technological innovations showcased so far, one took the world's attention: BioMatrix, which provides Proof of You (PoY) artificial intelligence tokens for secure and zero-fee digital asset transactions.

In this year's CES, BioMatrix has partnered with AC Future, the creator of AI-TH transformable home units that could just be the answer to the world's frustrating housing crisis.

Key Features of the Collaboration

AC Future has integrated BioMatrix's system that will allow consumers to pre-order the high-tech company's AI-powered living solutions.

For the first 1,000 participants, CES customers can scan a QR code at the BioMatrix booth to download the BioMatrix app. Participants will receive 20 signup bonuses and 180 PoY coins after a successful registration.

The PoY tokens can be used to secure a slot for pre-ordering AC Future's home living units:

AI-THd – the AI Transformer Home Drivable

AI-THu – the AI Transformer Home Unit

AI-THt – the AI Transformer Home Trailer

What is BioMatrix?

BioMatrix runs on a technology that utilizes cutting-edge biometric recognition. The said technology fuels its PoY ecosystem which ensures that consumers are verified and authentic users.

Following a facial scan, users can create cryptocurrency wallets within seconds and simultaneously generate their unique biometric credit certificates.

BioMatrix's tokens range from offers for gaming, videos, and coupons for purchases to be made in the future. Verified users will also be given free PoY AI tokens per month for the first one million users.

The project is expected to announce an official listing of its token this year, which could further attract attention to the BioMatrix ecosystem and could pave the way for more consumers to be part of the platform's extensive services and rewards.

At times, the project has been dubbed "the next Worldcoin," referring to the crypto-biometrics project that uses iris biometrics to prove the humanity of users.

What is AC Future?

AC Future develops smart and sustainable housing solutions with the goal of ultimately solving the increasingly apparent housing crisis around the world.

Based in Irvine, AC Future is reshaping flexible living and has a mission to become a global leader in AI smart home technologies. With the BioMatrix collaboration, AC Future looks to highlight the imminent convergence between blockchain and AI.

The collaboration is also a game-changer in AI companies integrating blockchain-based payment systems, especially in the age of high-tech innovation and the rise of the new digital economy.