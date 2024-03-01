Unshakable Builders, Inc. is celebrating its 15-year milestone, showcasing its success in the construction industry. Founded in 2009 by the visionary Dewitt Newkirk, this elite construction company has left an indelible mark on Greenville, North Carolina, having built over 500 buildings to date.

Unshakable Builders embarked on its journey with a commitment to revitalizing housing, collaborating with housing authorities and citizens to renovate units. The company secured a contract to construct six new homes with the city of Greenville, marking a significant turning point. This signaled the beginning of their focus on creating larger homes and custom renovations, a move that was initially met with opposition from banks and financial institutions.

In 2009, the company took a bold step by acquiring its first home for a fix and flip with 1,400 square feet, renovating, leasing, and eventually building its first spec home on a piece of land. The invaluable guidance from a mentor played a pivotal role, showing them how to efficiently construct houses in batches, without the need for continuous financial backing from the bank.

Fast forward to today, Unshakable Builders has become a formidable presence in Greenville, developing entire neighborhoods and commercial facilities. The company's model, refined through repeated success, has created thriving communities with many homes, along with townhome complexes boasting over 250 units to date.

Despite facing resistance from banks unwilling to finance the venture, Unshakable Builders remains undeterred, marking a new chapter in their illustrious journey. Dewitt Newkirk encapsulates this spirit of determination, stating, "Our success is attributed to our ability to grow and succeed in the competitive real estate market." As Unshakable Builders look towards the future, their commitment to building dreams remains unwavering.

As they mark this 15th anniversary, Dewitt Newkirk's vision goes much deeper than just residential and commercial buildings, "One of my favorite games growing up was Monopoly, with my dream of owning multiple high-end hotels. As our journey continues as we look to enter the hospitality industry within the next two to four years, building hotels that will set a new direction for us at Unshakable."