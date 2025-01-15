The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Elon Musk on Tuesday for not disclosing his Twitter, now X, holdings before he bought the social media platform, allowing him to "underpay by at least $150 million," and the tech billionaire responded, in typical fashion, on his platform.

An X user shared a hypothetical exchange in which Democrats mocked Musk for overpaying for Twitter before turning around and suing him "for turning in your disclosure form a little late, allow [sic] you to buy Twitter at a lower price."

In his response, Musk claimed "lawfare needs to stop" before criticizing Democrats.

"Instead of fighting real crime, under the Democrats, citizens are prosecuted, while serious criminals run free. In fact many of the criminals are in the government. At least for another 5 days," Musk wrote in his X post.

Lawfare needs to stop.



Instead of fighting real crime, under the Democrats, citizens are prosecuted, while serious criminals run free.



In fact many of the criminals are in the government. At least for another 5 days. https://t.co/XpDgXNt8zI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2025

Musk will be right behind President-elect Donald Trump when he returns to the White House on Monday after it was revealed the tech billionaire will have his own office in an adjacent building.

He and fellow billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the newly created "Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)," which will aim to cut government spending.

Originally published by Latin Times